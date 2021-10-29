Sophomore, juniors and seniors at Universal Audenried Charter High School participated in a college and career fair Wednesday.
The event, which was held in the school’s gymnasium, featured four-year universities, community colleges, tech and trade schools and the U.S armed forces.
Representatives from Temple University, Penn State University, LaSalle University, Moore College of Art, Kutztown University, Lincoln University, Cheyney University, Shippensburg University and Community College of Philadelphia talked to students about majors and financial assistance.
Audenried also has a college and career center that offers a wide range of counseling and academic support.
Some of the resources provided at the center include career and college exploration, resume and cover letter writing, job search strategies, SAT registration and preparation, scholarship searches and assistance with college applications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.