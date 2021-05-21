After having their commencement ceremony postponed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Lincoln University’s 2020 graduates were all smiles as they walked across the stage to receive their degrees during the college’s 161st commencement ceremony Friday.
Benjamin Crump, attorney and founder of the national law firm Ben Crump Law, told the more than 440 graduates, “Go out and change the world. Our future depends on it.”
Crump has successfully battled to protect constitutional rights at the local, state, and federal levels. He has represented clients in some of the most high-profile cases in the United States, including Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown and George Floyd.
A native of Lumberton, North Carolina, he graduated from Florida State University (FSU) and received his law degree from FSU College of Law.
“You helped us during this unprecedented year of 2020 by being co-counsels for me and my legal team, by posting on social media, protesting, and marching for us to fight for justice,” Crump said. “It was you young people who said ‘nobody is above the law.’”
Crump said graduates will now join the ranks of well-known Lincoln graduates like Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall and poet Langston Hughes.
“You will change the course of the world, just like your fellow alumnus changed the course of the world,” Crump said. “You are among the best and brightest. Your resources and skills are going to be lifting up our people.
“You have the power and the influence to make an impact,” he added. “As Harry Belafonte once told me and the parents of Trayvon Martin in 2012 at the NAACP Image Awards, ‘influence means nothing if you don’t use it when it matters the most.’”
Lincoln president Brenda Allen praised the graduates for completing their education while facing uncharted territory due to the pandemic.
“No matter how many years it took to be able to participate in the ceremony, what matters is that you met all the requirements to receive your high education degree,” Allen said.
“I’m proud of all of you for stepping up and applying yourself to achieve this significant milestone in your life journey,” she added.
Valedictorian Jordyn Adams-Morris, a mass communications major from Pittsburgh said the pandemic led to the Class of 2020 embracing change.
“The world is changing, which means that it’s ours to mold and create for ourselves,” Adams-Morris said. “Our graduation being ushered in by crisis is not merely unfortunate or incidental. It’s an indication that we are to be the leaders, explorers and trailblazers of a renewed society.”
“It’s our job to define our new normal,” she added. “Here’s to change, revolution and our future. Get ready because the visionary Class of 2020 is just getting started.”
University administrators presented honorary degrees to Crump, Leonard Bethel, a professor emeritus from Rutgers University and 1961 Lincoln graduate, Emery Wimbish, former dean of Lincoln’s Langston Hughes Memorial Library and posthumously to Nelson Henry Jr., a World War II veteran. Henry’s son, Dean, accepted the degree on behalf of his father, who died last May.
