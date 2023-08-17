Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson center with Shawmar Pitts from PHILLY THRIVE left and Hank Lundy from P.A.A.N., Anti-Drugs Anti- Violence Network, Monday near Stinger Park, 3300 block of Reed Street to canvas the neighborhood with anti-violence pamphlets. Johnson held another safety-walk at 19th and Bainbridge, recently.- PHILADELPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN
In broad daylight in mid-afternoon, a woman faced a would-be-robber in a quiet South Philadelphia neighborhood.
Last week, a 32-year-old woman walking on the 1900 block of Bainbridge Street a few steps from a small church in the old Graduate Hospital neighborhood tried to walk past two young men sitting on a front stoop. As she passed the men, one pointed a gun at her and the second pulled on her purse straps and demanded her belongings.
A driver, who happened to be passing by, intervened and offered to give the woman a ride out of harm’s way. One of the men pointed a gun in the direction of the driver before lowering the gun and running off in the direction of 20th and Bainbridge, according Vincent Thompson, Communications Director for Councilman Kenyatta Johnson.
In response, Johnson's office drew in nearly 10 Philadelphia police officers, and the Neighborhood Town Watch for a Safety-Walk to discuss ways to reduce gun violence in his Second Councilmanic District area. The group met this week at 18th and Bainbridge-- and walked for an hour or so, knocking on neighbors’ doors, listening to their concerns, and making them aware of prevention services.
“The children’s parents have some concerns,” said Natasha Turner, director of The Learning Train Academy, located across the street from where the incident happened. “The incident happened at the time we were walking back from the playground,” said Turner.
“I was getting off the 17 bus that afternoon, about 12:35 p.m., when I saw the young lady talking to the guys on the front steps,” said one neighborhood, who has lived in the area with her husband since the late 1980’s. “I saw the guys run toward 20th and Bainbridge Street,” she said.
“Carjacking's are up and robberies are up,” said Johnson. “I want to make sure that residents in this area feel safe. One robbery attempt is one robbery attempt too many—and it was an armed-robbery incident. I want to encourage neighbors to say something if you see something,” he said.
One neighbor, for example, provided Philadelphia Police with video from her home security service to help them identify the two suspects in the incident.
Johnson knocked on doors and talked to neighbors --including one on a afternoon walk with a puppy. The owner of a white puppy named Oscar received leaflets on crime-prevention and services.
Police Captain Shawn Butts and Officer James Dougherty participated in the safety walk-along. “We want to reassure people that we are aware of what’s going on,” said, Dougherty. “Sometimes people say—‘Hey, you forgot about us because it is usually such a quiet area – all of the attention is going to another area—but we know what’s happening here,” he added.
Johnson also serves on Philadelphia City Council’s Committee on Gun-Violence and was a founder of the city’s Office of the Victim Advocate, which provides services to victims and co-victims.
He also sponsored a Peace-Not-Guns Safety Walk last week with leaders from the Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network and the Philadelphia Police at 32nd and Reed Street. That walk followed a shooting at Stinger Square Park in Grays Ferry, when two men and one woman—ranging in ages from 28-35 were injured. They also protested a recent quadruple-shooting at 8th and Diamond Street where several people were killed.
To find the nearest Town Watch—or start one in your area—city residents are encouraged to call Town Watch at 215-686-1450 for information or training. And, anyone with information about a crime may call the police at 686-TIPS.
