johnson

Philadelphia City Councilman Kenyatta Johnson center with Shawmar Pitts from PHILLY THRIVE left and Hank Lundy from P.A.A.N., Anti-Drugs Anti- Violence Network, Monday near Stinger Park, 3300 block of Reed Street to canvas the neighborhood with anti-violence pamphlets. Johnson held another safety-walk at 19th and Bainbridge, recently.- PHILADELPHIA TRIBUNE/ABDUL R. SULAYMAN 

 Sherry Stone TRIBUNE STAFF WRITER

In broad daylight in mid-afternoon, a woman faced a would-be-robber in a quiet South Philadelphia neighborhood. 

Last week, a 32-year-old woman walking on the 1900 block of Bainbridge Street a few steps from a small church in the old Graduate Hospital neighborhood tried to walk past two young men sitting on a front stoop. As she passed the men, one pointed a gun at her and the second pulled on her purse straps and demanded her belongings.

sstone@phillytrib.com

215-893-5781

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.