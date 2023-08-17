Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson, center, with Shawmar Pitts from PHILLY THRIVE, left, and Hank Lundy from Philadelphia Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network, on Monday canvassing the neighborhood with anti-violence pamphlets.
In broad daylight in mid-afternoon, a woman faced a would-be-robber in a quiet South Philadelphia neighborhood.
Last week, the 32-year-old woman walking on the 1900 block of Bainbridge Street a few steps from a small church in the old Graduate Hospital neighborhood tried to walk past two young men sitting on a front stoop. As she passed the men, one allegedly pointed a gun at her and the second pulled on her purse straps and demanded her belongings.
A driver, who happened to be passing by, intervened and offered to give the woman a ride out of harm’s way. One of the men allegedly pointed a gun in the direction of the driver before lowering the gun and running off in the direction of 20th and Bainbridge Streets, according Vincent Thompson, communications director for Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson.
In response, Johnson’s office drew in nearly 10 Philadelphia police officers, and the Neighborhood Town Watch for a safety walk to discuss ways to reduce gun violence in his district area. The group met this week at 18th and Bainbridge Streets, and walked for an hour or so, knocking on neighbors doors, listening to their concerns, and making them aware of prevention services.
“Carjackings are up and robberies are up,” said Johnson. “I want to make sure that residents in this area feel safe. One robbery attempt is one robbery attempt too many, and it was an armed-robbery incident. I want to encourage neighbors to say something if you see something.”
One neighbor, for example, provided police with video from her home security service to help identify the two suspects in the incident.
“The children’s parents have some concerns,” said Natasha Turner, director of The Learning Train Academy, located across the street from where the incident happened. “The incident happened at the time we were walking back from the playground.”
Police Capt. Shawn Butts and Officer James Dougherty participated, along with other officer, in the safety walk.
“We want to reassure people that we are aware of what’s going on,” said Dougherty. “Sometimes people say, ‘Hey, you forgot about us because it is usually such a quiet area, all of the attention is going to another area,’ but we know what’s happening here.”
Johnson also serves on the City Council’s committee on gun violence and was a founder of the city’s Office of the Victim Advocate, which provides services to victims and co-victims.
Last week, Johnson sponsored a Peace Not Guns Walk with leaders from the Anti-Drug/Anti-Violence Network and the Philadelphia Police at 32nd and Reed Street. That walk followed a shooting at Stinger Square Park in Grays Ferry, when two men and one woman, ranging in age from 28-35, were injured. The walk also protested a recent quadruple-shooting at 8th and Diamond Street where several people were killed.
