Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted bombing of an ATM, a sexual assault, a homicide and four shootings that left victims in critical condition in Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia Public Affairs Officer Miguel Torres.

A 46-year-old Latino man sitting in a 2022 Dodge in the 3300 block of A-Street was killed in a barrage of gunfire about 12:22 pm., Thursday. The man was shot in the right hand, shoulder, neck and mouth. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he died at 12:33 pm. No arrests were made and the incident is under investigation.

