Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted bombing of an ATM, a sexual assault, a homicide and four shootings that left victims in critical condition in Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia Public Affairs Officer Miguel Torres.
A 46-year-old Latino man sitting in a 2022 Dodge in the 3300 block of A-Street was killed in a barrage of gunfire about 12:22 pm., Thursday. The man was shot in the right hand, shoulder, neck and mouth. He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he died at 12:33 pm. No arrests were made and the incident is under investigation.
Bomb squads were called to the 5600 block of Rising Sun Avenue, Wednesday afternoon, when an an ATM technician found an unexploded device inside of one of the machines. A bomb squad and ATF were able to dispose of the device, about 2 p.m., and there were no injuries to police or civilians.
In South Philadelphia the police Special Victims’ unit is investigating a sexual assault in the 800 block of Reed Street, Wednesday, and a rape that was reported in the 1800 block of Judson Street, Tuesday, in the Temple University-area at 3:23 a.m.
An 18-year-old woman was shot twice in the right arm in her home in Port Richmond, Wednesday. The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of East Wishart Street at 7:22 a.m.
A 35-year old Black man was shot once in the head, once in the chest, once in back and twice in the left leg, during a shooting near SEPTA’s Broad and Olney Transportation Center, Tuesday. He was listed in critical but stable condition at Albert Einstein Medical Center. Two arrests were made and two firearms were recovered.
A 27-year-old Latino male was shot eight times in the back, twice in the stomach and several times in the arms in the 24th police district at 3:12 p.m. Police transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, Tuesday, where he is listed in critical condition.
And in Kensington, a 31-year-old Black male was shot at 4 p.m., near the 3500 block of Kensington Avenue, according to Philadelphia police. The man received a graze wound on the left arm and was listed in stable condition in Temple University Hospital. The incident is under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.