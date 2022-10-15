Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has announced that Atif Saeed is currently set to become the new CEO of the Division of Aviation for the city.
In a press release announcing the news, Kenney said that Saeed was ultimately chosen for the role after “a rigorous selection process, evaluating a diverse slate of excellent candidates.”
“Saeed’s leadership will be critical in helping enhance Philadelphia International Airport’s position as a major economic driver for the city and region, helping to support thousands of jobs,” said Mayor Jim Kenney. “Atif Saeed brings a broad background across three large hub airports including Phoenix, Atlanta and Minneapolis and I am confident that his experience across commercial, finance, and overall airport operations will be invaluable as he leads the team working to position the airport as a world class global gateway of choice for the city and the surrounding region.”
Saeed currently serves as the CFO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC), which operates Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) and six general aviation airports.
His previous experience includes acting as the Director for Transportation at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, as well as prior roles at the MAC including a term as Vice President of Finance and Revenue Development.
“I’m honored to lead the City of Philadelphia’s Division of Aviation and the many teams and staff that support the critical operations at Philadelphia International Airport and Northeast Philadelphia Airport,” said Saeed. “I’m excited for the great opportunities ahead to grow the already substantial economic impact and jobs the airports create in the region, and their importance as a welcoming gateway for millions to experience greater Philadelphia’s historic and vibrant communities.”
Saeed is currently set to begin his term as CEO on Dec. 1.
