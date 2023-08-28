Civic leaders and government officials joined residents and tourists at the Liberty Bell on Monday to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.
The event was organized by the Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Nonviolence Inc. The group was founded at the request of King's widow, Coretta Scott King, and is the only association directly linked to the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta.
William Tucker, president of the Philadelphia MLK Association, recalled the history of the march and Philadelphia's ties. He said business leader Samuel Evans organized 25 buses for citizens to participate in the gathering of 250,000 in D.C. in 1963. He also said these commemorative events are necessary to promote the values espoused that day and when the Founding Fathers drew up the documents that serve as the foundation of our government.
"We are here this afternoon to commemorate a great event that took place in America 60 years ago," Tucker said. "We have to do what's necessary to save the democracy of this nation. We found out recently that we have been neglecting our democracy and we got to get back to giving our democracy attention if we want to save America."
Singer Marian Anderson was part of the program in 1963. Rachel Merrill, Jubilee Enrichment Program founder and director, reprised the rendition of "He's Got the Whole World in His Hands" with a stirring performance. Kim Sledge from Sister Sledge sang the National Anthem and "Liberty Bell" during a symbolic tapping of the bell at the end of the event.
Philadelphia NAACP President Catherine Hicks said the march's anniversary "holds immense significance" to her organization. She drew attention to the shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, over the weekend, spurred by racism and facilitated by access to high-potency guns. She called for more gun laws to prevent these tragedies and continue the work of those who helped bring people together 60 years ago.
"It is up to all of us to ensure that we do not fall backwards and we keep the legacy of those who marched on this day alive," Hicks said. "The anniversary of the March on Washington serves as a reminder that the fight for equality is ongoing."
State Sen. Vincent Hughes suggested August become Freedom Month, owing to the list of events in the civil rights movement that happened in August, from the march and the signing of the Voting Rights Act, to the confirmation of Thurgood Marshall to the Supreme Court and the lynching of Emmett Till.
"So it is fitting we are here in this moment, in this space, to remember but also to advance," Hughes said. "This memory is not to make us feel good; this memory is to charge us to advance."
Alex Romero, the interim superintendent for the Independence National Historic Park, recalled working for the parks in the nation's capital, including the Lincoln Memorial, which served as the stage for the speakers in 1963.
"I remember climbing the steps to the Lincoln Memorial and standing in the same spot where Dr. Martin Luther King stood," Romero said. "I remember looking down into the Reflection Pool and imagining the courage Dr. King had ... delivering his speech to 250,000 people at the age of 39. I could imagine the energy in the crowd and the enthusiasm of everyone gathered."
