Civic leaders and government officials joined residents and tourists at the Liberty Bell on Monday to commemorate the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom. 

The event was organized by the Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr. Association of Nonviolence Inc. The group was founded at the request of King's widow, Coretta Scott King, and is the only association directly linked to the King Center for Nonviolent Social Change in Atlanta.

