A group of Temple University leaders will be guiding the university until they find their next president after Jason Wingard's resignation takes effect Friday.
Among the group of leaders that will help lead the university will be Ken Kaiser, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Temple. Kaiser has been with the university for more than 30 years.
"This group will have many years of experience at Temple and devotion to its mission," said Mitchell Morgan, chair of Temple University’s Board of Trustees, in a statement.
"Each will have discrete responsibilities for the university's essential functions and provide a stable foundation for us as we look toward the search for our next president," he said.
Wingard resigned from his position as the university’s 12th president this week.
Wingard, 51, has led the 33,600 student university since July 2021 and was the university’s first African-American president.
He became president after a 10-month nationwide search led by an 18-member Presidential Search Committee, which was appointed by the university’s Board of Trustees. At the time, Temple was assisted in that process by Storbeck Search, a member of the Diversified Search Group.
The news of Wingard’s resignation comes after a six-week strike from The Temple University Graduate Students Association and the shooting death of Temple Police Sgt. Christopher Fitzgerald in February.
Fitzgerald, 31, had been on the university’s police force since October 2021. He was the first line-of-duty death in the history of the campus police department.
The university is also dealing with public safety concerns on campus, the ongoing gun violence in the city, dropping enrollment and financial issues.
“Given the urgent matters now facing our university, particularly campus safety, the Board and the administration will ensure the highest level of focus on these serious issues,” Morgan said in a statement.
“We understand that a concerted and sustained effort must be undertaken as we attempt to solve these problems,” he said.
“We recognize that solutions will be most effective, impactful and long-lasting when they reflect the perspective of many different groups. We remain confident that the university can overcome these challenges,” Morgan added.
In a statement, The Temple University Police Association said it's looking forward to working with Temple’s new leadership team.
“We are dedicated to working together to implement proven strategies to increase safety on campus,” the union said. “We will continue to advocate for our members and the community.”
Last week, The Temple Association of University Professionals (TAUP) authorized a no confidence vote against Wingard, Morgan and provost Gregory Mandel.
Out of 917 Temple Association of University Professional votes cast, 84% support moving ahead with a vote of no confidence in the university’s central administration.
The faculty union said it will still hold a formal vote of no-confidence for Morgan and Mandel the week of April 10. The vote is largely symbolic as a no-confidence vote cannot authorize change.
“Temple University’s Board of Trustees recently announced the creation of a special committee to address the serious concerns raised over the past few months,” the faculty union said in a statement.
“Notably missing from this committee were key stakeholders at Temple including students, faculty, staff and the broader North Philadelphia community,” the statement said. “The creation of this committee and Wingard’s resignation resolve neither the structural issues at Temple nor the missteps that have been made under current leadership.
“For this reason, TAUP still plans to hold a no-confidence vote on Mitch Morgan and Gregory Mandel during the week of April 10. Our vote is about more than the individuals on the ballot. It is about the future of Temple University,” the statement said.
Wingard also faced criticism from the student body, according to a poll by campus newspaper Temple News done from March 10 to March 18. It said 92% of over 1,000 Temple students who participated in poll disapproved of his performance.
Students who were polled said they do not believe that Wingard was relatable as a president to the Temple student population. It was mentioned that he was more affluent compared to Temple students and the community. Also, 92% said they do not believe the university is headed in the right direction.
TAUP’s vice president of operations Danielle K. Scherer said she’s looking forward to the next steps at Temple, but admits a lot of work still needs to be done.
“We have a lot of work ahead of us to assure the next steps at Temple align with Temple’s historic values and mission as Philadelphia’s public educational and research university,” Scherer said.
“We are ready so are the students, other unions and the community members who want to step up and lead Temple to a future that benefits us all, a future that prioritizes equity, dignity, transparency and job security,” she said. “A future we can all be proud of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.