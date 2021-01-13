Philadelphia Skyline

The skyline in Philadelphia along the Schuylkill River. — AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Philadelphia Black businesses, houses of worship and nonprofits cashed in on last year’s federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

The small business relief effort, which ended in August, aided businesses in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, covering up to eight weeks of payroll and other expenses.

Minority-owned businesses were largely excluded from the first round of funding.

Congress approved $285 billion for a second-round of funding for the program in a coronavirus relief package at the end of December. The loans, distributed by banks and lenders but guaranteed by Small Business Administration, are forgiven if borrowers adhere to the program’s rules, including using a majority of the money on payroll.

As the revived program gets underway, The Philadelphia Tribune looked back to see what Black businesses and organizations received funding through the program last year.

The following data is sourced from federalpay.org, a non-governmental information portal built by federal employees that catalogued PPP data. 

The following data is not a full listing of all Black organizations that received funding through the program. For more information, visit: https://home.treasury.gov/.

Businesses

215 Marketing: $110,112

AFI Hair Braiding African Clothing: $3,840

Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse: $15,585

American Hats: $15,888

DanceFit: $4,703

Duafe Holistic Hair Care: $60,000

Freedom Apothecary: $13,300

Good Karma Cafe: $25,815

Haja African Market: $1,033

Home Care Associates Of Philadelphia: $779,400

Jean African Restaurant: $6,045

Kulu Mele African Dance & Drum Ensemble: $10,418

Le Nile African Restaurant: $4,514

Maty African Hair Braiding: $5,931

Moumy African Hair Braiding: $2,425

The Philadelphia Dance Company: $116,200

Pomerantz Acquisition Corp: $783,400

Relish Restaurant: $164,740

The Roz Group: $20,250

The Sable Collective: $12,570

Salon Tenshi: $51,200

Smart Fitness Personal Training & Exercise Studio: $1,250

Strother Enterprises: $325,892

Team Clean: $2,469,000

Tootsies At The Terminal Inc: $87,700

Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books: $77,500

Religious organizations

The Baptist Worship Center Church: $81,800

Bethany Baptist Church: $35,190

Beulah Baptist Church Of Philadelphia: $148,000

Bible Way Baptist Church: $77,560

Bright Hope Baptist Church: $68,927

Calvary Baptist Church Of SW Philadelphia: $48,400

Canaan Baptist Church: $35,413

Christ Baptist Church: $42,062

Christian Stronghold Baptist Church: $349,100

Dare to Imagine Church: $26,600

Deliverance Evangelistic Church: $335,900

Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church: $544,310

The Ezekiel Baptist Church: $16,521

Faith Fellowship Baptist Church: $13,600

First African Baptist Church Of Philadelphia: $4,700

Grace Baptist Church Of Germantown, Philadelphia: $90,284

Greater Exodus Baptist Church: $54,600

Greater Faith Baptist Church: $14,700

Harold Oliver Davis Memorial Baptist Church: $17,340

Holy Cross Baptist Church: $21,400

Miller Memorial Baptist Church: $15,100

Mount Zion Baptist Church Of Holmesburg: $21,366

Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church: $58,600

New Hope Temple Baptist Church: $13,300

Pinn Memorial Baptist Church: $37,600

Philadelphia Baptist Association: $32,370

Providence Baptist Church Of Germantown: $17,767

Second Baptist Church Of Germantown: $21,800

Sharon Baptist Church: $196,700

St John The Baptist Church: $49,777

St Pauls Baptist Church: $49,600

The Monumental Baptist Church Of West Philadelphia: $23,700

Tindley Temple United Methodist Church: $27,500

Triumph Baptist Church: $117,979

Wesley African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church: $9,292

Zion Baptist Church Of The City Of Philadelphia: $51,100

MT Zion Baptist Church Of Philadelphia: $50,000

Media

The Philadelphia Tribune: $688,700

Wurd Radio: $126,220

Museums

The African American Museum in Philadelphia: $251,149

Nonprofits

Institute for the Development of African-American Youth: $67,056

