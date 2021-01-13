Philadelphia Black businesses, houses of worship and nonprofits cashed in on last year’s federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).
The small business relief effort, which ended in August, aided businesses in the early months of the coronavirus pandemic, covering up to eight weeks of payroll and other expenses.
Minority-owned businesses were largely excluded from the first round of funding.
Congress approved $285 billion for a second-round of funding for the program in a coronavirus relief package at the end of December. The loans, distributed by banks and lenders but guaranteed by Small Business Administration, are forgiven if borrowers adhere to the program’s rules, including using a majority of the money on payroll.
As the revived program gets underway, The Philadelphia Tribune looked back to see what Black businesses and organizations received funding through the program last year.
The following data is sourced from federalpay.org, a non-governmental information portal built by federal employees that catalogued PPP data.
The following data is not a full listing of all Black organizations that received funding through the program. For more information, visit: https://home.treasury.gov/.
Businesses
215 Marketing: $110,112
AFI Hair Braiding African Clothing: $3,840
Amalgam Comics & Coffeehouse: $15,585
American Hats: $15,888
DanceFit: $4,703
Duafe Holistic Hair Care: $60,000
Freedom Apothecary: $13,300
Good Karma Cafe: $25,815
Haja African Market: $1,033
Home Care Associates Of Philadelphia: $779,400
Jean African Restaurant: $6,045
Kulu Mele African Dance & Drum Ensemble: $10,418
Le Nile African Restaurant: $4,514
Maty African Hair Braiding: $5,931
Moumy African Hair Braiding: $2,425
The Philadelphia Dance Company: $116,200
Pomerantz Acquisition Corp: $783,400
Relish Restaurant: $164,740
The Roz Group: $20,250
The Sable Collective: $12,570
Salon Tenshi: $51,200
Smart Fitness Personal Training & Exercise Studio: $1,250
Strother Enterprises: $325,892
Team Clean: $2,469,000
Tootsies At The Terminal Inc: $87,700
Uncle Bobbie’s Coffee & Books: $77,500
Religious organizations
The Baptist Worship Center Church: $81,800
Bethany Baptist Church: $35,190
Beulah Baptist Church Of Philadelphia: $148,000
Bible Way Baptist Church: $77,560
Bright Hope Baptist Church: $68,927
Calvary Baptist Church Of SW Philadelphia: $48,400
Canaan Baptist Church: $35,413
Christ Baptist Church: $42,062
Christian Stronghold Baptist Church: $349,100
Dare to Imagine Church: $26,600
Deliverance Evangelistic Church: $335,900
Enon Tabernacle Baptist Church: $544,310
The Ezekiel Baptist Church: $16,521
Faith Fellowship Baptist Church: $13,600
First African Baptist Church Of Philadelphia: $4,700
Grace Baptist Church Of Germantown, Philadelphia: $90,284
Greater Exodus Baptist Church: $54,600
Greater Faith Baptist Church: $14,700
Harold Oliver Davis Memorial Baptist Church: $17,340
Holy Cross Baptist Church: $21,400
Miller Memorial Baptist Church: $15,100
Mount Zion Baptist Church Of Holmesburg: $21,366
Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church: $58,600
New Hope Temple Baptist Church: $13,300
Pinn Memorial Baptist Church: $37,600
Philadelphia Baptist Association: $32,370
Providence Baptist Church Of Germantown: $17,767
Second Baptist Church Of Germantown: $21,800
Sharon Baptist Church: $196,700
St John The Baptist Church: $49,777
St Pauls Baptist Church: $49,600
The Monumental Baptist Church Of West Philadelphia: $23,700
Tindley Temple United Methodist Church: $27,500
Triumph Baptist Church: $117,979
Wesley African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church: $9,292
Zion Baptist Church Of The City Of Philadelphia: $51,100
MT Zion Baptist Church Of Philadelphia: $50,000
Media
The Philadelphia Tribune: $688,700
Wurd Radio: $126,220
Museums
The African American Museum in Philadelphia: $251,149
Nonprofits
Institute for the Development of African-American Youth: $67,056
