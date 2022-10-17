A heavy history spanning some six decades lies dormant inside the curved enclosure known as the Roundhouse. The former police headquarters stood boldly on Arch Street as a symbol of order and safety for many in the city, but others saw it in a much different light. With police now operating from a new home, and the former set to be sold next year, the city and several other organizations are working together to decide what’s next for the infamous structure.
“The space represents a history of harm and trauma,” said Linda Fernandez, a co-founder of Amber Art & Design.
Her organization has been one of several entities leading the charge to reshape the image of the roundhouse. Amber Art & Design along with Connect the Dots and the city of Philadelphia have been compiling data and gathering feedback from Philadelphia residents about what they want for the future of the structure. Their efforts lead to a collaboration Saturday called a "Roundhouse Reflection Event."
For three hours, the Roundhouse became home to an art and poetry expo that encouraged activism, community building and free thought. The event charmed the senses with vibrant visual displays, stimulating sounds of poetry and jazz and food.
“Our goal is to engage everyone in Philly using art, music, poetry and projection as a way to talk about the history of this space,” Fernandez said. “We’re also asking people to share their memories.”
With the windows boarded up and insides gutted, the Roundhouse exists as merely a shell of the structure that it once was, but when it comes to the best option for the future of the building, it depends on who you ask.
“The building represents different things to different people, said Ian Litwin with the Department of Planning and Development for the city of Philadelphia. “The architectural preservation community thinks the building should be preserved.”
“I would like to see it become a park or an open space so people can use it at their leisure,” said Ken Johnston, a Philadelphia resident. “It should never be a place again where people are detained.”
Johnston attended the event to show his support for Amber Art & Design. Not only does Johnston have strong feelings in support of the complex's demolition, but his reasoning dates back to the MOVE bombing of 1985.
This is when the city dropped a bomb to remove the group MOVE from their Osage Avenue home in West Philadelphia after a police standoff and firefight. The bomb destroyed over 60 homes and killed 11 people.
“This is the place where they organized the MOVE bombing,” Johnston said. “And as beautiful as the architecture is, it needs to come down.”
"One of the things we’ve commonly been hearing is that demolishing the building does not change the problems of racism and police brutality in the United States,” Litwin said.
Fernandez said she hopes the building will serve a greater and more peaceful purpose.
“How can we repurpose the building into something that’s really positive and the types of uses that build community and reduce crime in the long run?” she said. “We want it to serve people in our city.”
Fernandez said she also believes art should be at the center of the campaign to reimagine the space. Her organization recruited visual artist Yannick Lowery to create a projection that tells the history of the roundhouse, explains its perception and encourages viewers to act in its repurposing. Lowery said he was drawn to this project because he said imagining futures for people of color aligns with his artistic practices.
“The building has a lot of opportunity to become something completely new,” said Lowery. “That doesn’t mean erase its history but add to it.
“Memory is ongoing,” Lowery said, “We’re adding to the memory of the roundhouse just by being here today and thinking about what it can be tomorrow. The choices we make can affect history and we all have a chance to make a change.”
Lowery says the building is in a state of “limbo” and hopes that his art can help inspire change.
The city is still asking for feedback on what’s next for the structure. For more information, go to roundhousefutures.com. The city is also recruiting a private developer to do the project in the coming years.
