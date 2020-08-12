The Philadelphia Art Commission voted Wednesday morning to approve a Kenney administration proposal to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Marconi Plaza in South Philadelphia — the site of a violent confrontation in June — and to place it in storage in the interest of public safety.
The meeting was a continuation of a special meeting held on July 22, where the Art Commission heard the city’s proposal for the statue’s removal, along with 70 individual public testimonies spanning more than six hours, which were taken into account when making the decision.
The Art Commission was temporarily barred from voting on the matter due to a court order that called for commissioners to deliberate and make a decision following a vote by the Philadelphia Historical Commission.
On July 24, the Historical Commission voted 10 to 2 to approve the mayor’s proposal to remove the statue with the stipulations that the statue be stored in an undisclosed location within Philadelphia, that it be removed by a qualified professional, that the city provide annual reports on its condition, and that it be properly documented via three-dimensional, digital laser scan prior to its removal.
As commissioners deliberated, many expressed that they had gained insight from the public testimony, particularly around the wide range of opinions and diversity of experiences represented.
“There were a lot of learning moments for me during the public testimony that we heard,” said Commissioner Natalie Nixon. “A large takeaway for me was the diversity in the Italian-American community … at the same time we have to be cognizant and mindful of the context of art. Art is not in a vacuum.”
“I think that the recommendations of the Historical Commission are all very sound,” Commissioner Carmen Febo San Miguel said, suggesting that the Art Commission add further stipulations regarding the duration of the statue’s time in storage.
The commission voted to add the stipulation, proposed by Chair Alan Greenberger, that the city report back in six-month intervals on potential resolutions, such as relocating the statue on private land.
The commission also agreed to add the stipulation that the city use Marconi Plaza as an opportunity to explore new methods of storytelling, informed by the broader community.
“There are a lot of ways to tell stories,” said Greenberger, “and all of them are, frankly, very practically achievable in comparison to a new piece of bronze or marble … I would really want to encourage the city to take this moment and to use it as an opportunity to rethink how to tell these stories.”
All of the commissioners voted to approve the motion with the exception of Joe Laragione, who abstained.
The Art Commission’s vote marks the final regulatory hurdle for the mayor’s proposal, though an appeal to the Historical Commission’s decision was submitted by attorney George Bochetto on July 31st.
Bochetto, who represents Friends of Marconi Plaza, submitted an appeal to the Board of Licence and Inspection Review, prompting an emergency meeting by the board on Aug. 7.
Board administrator Michelle Rand clarified that the purpose of the review board is not to weigh in on the decision that was made, but simply to review whether or not there were any procedural errors made by the commission.
A decision regarding the appeal has yet to be reached, and the meeting will be continued at a future date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.