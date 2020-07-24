PHILADELPHIA — A New Jersey man has been charged in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in a Philadelphia neighborhood last month.
Aaron Mosher, of Brown Mills, is charged with criminal conspiracy, tampering with evidence, abuse of corpse and obstruction of justice. It wasn't known Friday if he's retained an attorney.
The counts stem from the death of a 25-year-old woman whose body was found June 11 on a sidewalk near a train station. Authorities have not disclosed further details about the discovery or said whether Mosher and the woman knew each other.
The woman's cause of death has not been released.
