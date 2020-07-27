The City Controller’s Office is looking for community and nonprofit leaders, business owners and residents to fill a new advisory board aimed at justice.
In the wake of protests over George Floyd’s death in Minnesota, City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart plans to assemble the Community Advisory and Accountability Council, with the purpose of providing guidance in reviewing the city’s response to the recent civil unrest.
The panel will be chaired by the Rev. Mark Tyler, pastor of Mother Bethel A.M.E. Church, and Jeff Brown, CEO of Brown’s Superstores.
The recent civil unrest has led the officials to take a long hard look at where the city’s resources are going, Rhynhart said.
“The killing of George Floyd – and the systemic racism that led to it – resulted in weeks of protests across Philadelphia. The city’s response to those protests have left many of us with serious questions about the deployment of resources and the tactics used in response to those protests,” she said in a statement.
“To answer those questions, my office is conducting an independent review analyzing the taxpayer-funded response, including the operational and resource deployment and the tactics used during the deployment,” she added.
In early June, Rhynhart called for an independent review of the city’s response to protests in Philadelphia following the police-custody death of Floyd just days before in Minneapolis.
That review is being conducted by Ballard Spahr LLP and AT-Risk International, which will collaborate with the Community Advisory and Accountability Council once it is fully established.
Rhynhart notes it is important to get the community members involved since they are the ones most affected.
All Philadelphia residents are welcome to apply. However, preference will be given to community leaders and activists as well as nonprofit leaders and business owners from the neighborhoods most affected during the civil unrest.
Applicants from the 52nd Street corridor, Aramingo Avenue, Bakers Centre, Broad Street and Olney Avenue, Columbus Boulevard, Philadelphia Mills, Center City, Kensington and North Philadelphia will get first consideration.
In addition, nomination forms will also be accepted.
Forms are available on the Controller’s website. Applications are due Aug. 9 and will be reviewed by the Controller’s Office senior staff and the new council’s co-chairs. Those selected will be announced by Aug. 19.
