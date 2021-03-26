Activist Jamal Johnson organized a rally Friday afternoon on the north side of City Hall to call attention to the resolution to get a citywide emergency declared on gun violence. The Germantown resident says Mayor Jim Kenney hasn’t lived up to his promise to take action on the city’s gun violence crisis. Johnson has done hunger strikes outside of City Hall as a way to get Kenney to publicly acknowledge a City Council resolution to make gun violence a citywide emergency. The 63-year-old activist has said about Kenney that, “To this date, he hasn’t done anything that is contained in the resolution.”
featured
Anti-gun violence rally calls on Kenney to call a citywide emergency
The Philadelphia Tribune honored prominent Philadelphians and institutions at the Christopher J. Perry/Carter G. Woodson Black History Awards on Thursday. Normally a big luncheon full of the city’s movers and shakers is held at the prestigious Union League, but thanks to the pandemic the ann…
Weather by NBC10
Most Popular
Articles
- Report: Black women account for 73% of Philadelphia's pregnancy-related deaths
- Philadelphia's city payroll system's errors can leave some with hefty bills
- Gunfire kills 1, wounds 5 at illegal Philadelphia gathering
- An old-school checkers club that was part of Black Washington may be out of moves
- Philadelphia has expanded who qualifies for COVID-19 vaccine
- City Council to probe how Philadelphia will use federal coronavirus funding
- Sneaker giveaway in Center City shows there's a run on charity
- Subpoenas target Baltimore's top prosecutor, city councilman
- Paul Jones, a Hamptonite of many pursuits, dies at 40
- 1 dead, 1 hurt as speeding car spins out, plows into SEPTA bus in North Philly
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Gun violence epidemic, recent mass shootings push victim service agencies into overdrive (1)
- Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium marks significant milestone (1)
- Sisterly Love Food Fair is back in time for Women's History Month (1)
- Emma Chappell, founder of United Bank of Philadelphia, dies at 80 (1)
- In Mississippi, small-town bluesman keeps aging music alive (1)
- Mumia Abu-Jamal tests positive for COVID-19, lawyer says (1)
- The Mann connects West Philadelphia students to the music industry (1)
- 'The Fight of the Century': A divided US nation 50 years on (1)
- Clarence Page: Royals should take advantage of the diversity that Meghan and Harry bring (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.