Activist Jamal Johnson organized a rally Friday afternoon on the north side of City Hall to call attention to the resolution to get a citywide emergency declared on gun violence. The Germantown resident says Mayor Jim Kenney hasn’t lived up to his promise to take action on the city’s gun violence crisis. Johnson has done hunger strikes outside of City Hall as a way to get Kenney to publicly acknowledge a City Council resolution to make gun violence a citywide emergency. The 63-year-old activist has said about Kenney that, “To this date, he hasn’t done anything that is contained in the resolution.”

