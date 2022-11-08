A humble and emotional Anthony Phillips took the stage at York House on Old York Road after winning the special election for the 9th Council District on Tuesday.
“This is very overwhelming,” he said. “I never expected to be a member of City Council.”
Phillips, 33, talked about how his family was his “village” and why he decided to go into public service.
“One of the main reasons I decided to make this trip is for other youth to have this village,” Phillips said. “I did it because I had a lot of passion in my heart.”
He said he’s ready to get to work right now for the city.
“Our job at City Council is to be the board of directors of the city,” Phillips said. “This is not a victory party. It’s a ‘we’re just getting started party’.”
The Rev. Marshall Mitchell, pastor of Salem Baptist Church, told Phillips “Get to work and kick butt!” Phillips is a congregant and drives a bus for the church.
Phillips supporter Augustus Tolson has known the Councilmember-elect since Phillips was in high school.
“I’m really excited about what Anthony brings to this Council role,“ he said. Tolson said Phillips’ experience in the nonprofit world and work with youth will create new opportunities and bring a new perspective to Council.
“He is definitely a young man beyond his years,” he said.
Tolson said many youth have been caught up in the city’s gun violence crisis, and rise in violent crime and carjackings and that Phillips can bring a new approach to handling it all.
Former City Councilmember Cherelle Parker said she has known Phillips since he was 16. “We can’t go wrong with Anthony Phillips,” she said. “He’s the kind of person who will roll up his sleeves.” Parker stepped down from Council to run for mayor. Phillips will be Parker’s successor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.