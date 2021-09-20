About 100 people gathered Saturday afternoon at City Hall for the annual Philadelphia Black Women’s March.
The movement seeks to raise awareness for the systemic, social and political issues experienced by Black women and girls.
Organizers said that this march creates a safe space for Black women and girls to lift their voices, tell their stories and receive support from fellow community members.
The theme for the 2021 Philadelphia Black Women’s March was “The Whole Black Woman’’ and promoted and provided educational resources on the physical, mental and emotional well being of Black women and girls. India Fenner is the founder and organizer of the PHL Black Women’s March.
There were also performances by My Favorite Jawns spoken word duo and singer Maya Simone- Musical Performance
The event was hosted by Queen Yazsby who helped keep the crowd hyped up before they made their trek. The marchers were led north down Broad Street by a drumline to Duckrey Elementary School at 15th and Susquehanna.
Among those participating in the resource fair were: The Sex Workers Project of the Urban Justice Center, New Voices for Reproductive Justice, WOAR (Women Organized Against Rape) Philadelphia Center Against Sexual Violence, The Black Brain Campaign, House of Sol, Planned Parenthood, Voter’s Registration, LaJitt Creations and Philly Truce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.