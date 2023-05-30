As Philadelphia gears up for an eventful summer, the city has taken the opportunity to highlight the upcoming Odunde Festival Week as the nation’s largest African-American cultural festival returns for its 45th year.

“I want you to come enjoy the food, enjoy the wares, and enjoy the African art,” said Oshunbumi Fernandez-West, CEO of Odunde. “Odunde is lit, and I need everyone to understand that.”

alarson@phillytrib.com

215-893-5782

