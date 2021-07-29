Global Citizen’s 13th Annual Beer Summit Conversation on Racism featured an open discussion with award winning journalist, Errin Haines, and the organization’s Board Chairman, the Rev. David Brown.
For years this annual meeting has been coined the “beer summit,” yet the gathering isn’t about beer at all.
“It’s marking the anniversary in 2009 of the arrest of Harvard professor by Sgt. James Crowley, at his own home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as he was returning from a trip to China. It was sort of celebrated, not celebrated in a good sense, but caused sort of a national stir and debate about profiling, and the general treatment of Black folks,” said Todd Bernstein, president of Global Citizen and founder/director of the Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Day of Service.
Gates’ arrest in 2009, generated a national conversation about racial profiling. Which ultimately led to former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, Gates and Crowley having a private discussion about the incident over beers in the White House Rose Garden.
Following the White House’s beer summit, Global Citizen organized its own later in 2009. Its first beer summit was organized for concerned citizens to meet and discuss race relations in Philadelphia and throughout America.
This year’s Global Citizen’s Beer Summit Conversation was virtual and streamed live on YouTube.
The evening’s discussion mostly focused on critical race theory, CRT, and what it means. It was led by Haines, an Atlanta native and Philadelphia implant. She is editor-at-large for The 19th, a nonprofit, independent newsroom, that focuses on gender, politics and policy. Haines is also a political analyst on MSNBC. Prior to that, she was the national lead reporter on race for the Associated Press.
“The way that Philadelphia has embraced me has been amazing,” Haines said. “And so, being invited to speak on this platform, really does feel special and just endearing me to you all even more. I’m feeling the brotherly love and sisterly affection.”
She added to the discussion by giving her perspective on racism, American culture and politics for the ongoing conversation series on race, class and power.
Brown moderated the one-on-one discussion with Haines, later offering the opportunity for participants to submit questions.
“If our leadership is still struggling with how to deal with this (racism), we know that it certainly just kind of points to the challenge that remains for a lot of us, too. And also the opportunity for us to really get more comfortable, especially given everything that we’ve seen happen in the 13 years since around race and the legacy of race, and racism, in this country. So, I think any opportunity that we have to be in a community to be having these conversations is an opportunity to do better, and an opportunity for us to go forward from here and to continue these conversations whether anybody is watching or not,” Haines said.
Brown and Haines dove into some of the many challenges the nation has faced over the last 13 years in regards to unfair and oftentimes unconstitutional treatment of Black people. Both referencing contentious moments in U.S. history during the Obama and Trump administrations but, also shining light on the hard work that many people contributed in attempts to seek justice, equality and healing.
Haines stated that race relations is an integral part of America’s past and present that must be discussed.
“It is important to frame a lot of what we are seeing on a continuum,” she said. “Reviewing the trajectory of the country there is no racial progress without racial backlash.”
In addition to her ideas and experiences about racism in America and CRT, Haines also discussed her professional journey and the responsibility that comes with serving the public.
“I actually covered the burgeoning Black Lives Matter movement. I was on the ground in Ferguson. We were really just going out there every night covering the protests, getting tear gassed, running from law enforcement that was rounding people up, regardless of whether you were a journalist, a protester, [or] somebody who was looting. It was very precarious,” she said.
When it was time for questions, there was no hesitation or enough time to answer them all.
One of the questions posed was: “Are we working towards real solutions or just drawing people into conversation?”
Another participant asked: “How can we take personal responsibility (to improve racial relations and overcome racism)?”
Brown responded to one question by saying, “Have the courage to have the conversation.”
Both speakers agreed that people have to get started, but more importantly, “You gotta keep going.”
“And what role do you think that the media has or should have in the CRT discussion?” someone submitted in the chat box.
Part of Haines’ response was “... Tell the truth.”
The overall message was that everyone has to do their part unceasingly.
Despite all of the work that has been done, roadblocks or even exhaustion, “Don’t give up,” was Haines’ advice.
