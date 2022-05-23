Starting in fall 2023, Amtrak customers can ride up and down the Northeast Corridor at speeds topping 160 mph with the next generation of Acela trains.
Acela trains offer Amtrak customers a trip from Boston to Washington, D.C., currently operating a 20-train fleet, which serves 304 passengers from first class, and business class to general seating.
Right now, the trains go as fast as 150 mph.
In 2019, Amtrak teamed up with Alstom, a manufacturer, to begin creating prototypes of the new Acela train.
The new train will accommodate 386 passengers, with an additional eight trains, said Michelle Tortolani, Amtrak's assistant vice president of the New Acela Program.
"So the newest Acela will be 386 (passengers)," Tortolani said. "Current Acela is 304. So you take that 386 for the newest Acela and the fact that you've grown from a 20- to 28-train set. It's a 70% increase in seat capacity."
The new trains will offer a plethora of updated amenities from front to back. For example, passengers will have a red door and recycled leather seats with red headrests starting in first class. In addition, upgraded space allows first-class passengers to spread their legs out, with optimal room for personal comfort and individual armrests.
"More space between the seats," Tortolani said. "You got the double armrests, you've got the wing seats, so you don't fall asleep on your neighbor. You're going to have individual USB power. So, just more amenities that have been added in."
Tortolani added that the new Acela trains have reimagined what luggage space looks like.
"Above, you see, it's the streamlined area for your luggage," she said. "So, in current Acela trains, it looks like an airplane with the bins. And so what this does, it makes it airy in here. It's so it's just lighter, and it's easier to see if you've forgotten your luggage or not."
The new trains have also made for more accessibility for passengers who need to be accommodated with their wheelchairs.
The customers will experience spacious bathrooms that provide more comfort and are Americans with Disabilities Act- (ADA) compliant on the new trains. Current train bathrooms can be tight like cubicles, but the upgraded facilities are expected to offer a better experience. For example, the bathrooms are touchless, equipped with contactless features and an automatic door, and have a 60-inch diameter turning radius.
Business-class patrons also will have more legroom in their seats fashioned with blue leather.
Amtrak has also enhanced the instruction experience by providing new screens that display safety precautions and audibly play any instructions.
"This is another area that's been vastly improved," Tortolani said. "More displays, and it gives you both visual and audio, so if you're visually impaired, you're going to hear the audio and vice versa. And it will give you all the important information and, as you can see, plenty of displays throughout the car so that you know you've got all that pertinent information."
There are also many technology upgrades throughout the train, including a new boarding system at the same level throughout.
Walking from one car to another, Tortolani explained, "as we traverse from this car to the next, it's all level boarding. So what that means is the two cars are sharing a wheelset that enables you to have this level of boarding from car to car. It's a great safety feature."
Tortolani said that the new trains have required the use of sustainability; the leather used on the seats came from recycled materials. She said the new trains themselves would reduce energy consumption by 20%. There is also a fresh air exchange every six minutes.
The trains also reimagined the cafe car. The new Acela trains will have electronic menus with grab-and-go sections and a service bar for hot food and beverages. Also, there are tables available for eating, working or gathering.
"You can park yourself at the tables here along the side, you know, lean against, and it's just plenty of room. "In the current Acela, it's just very tight as you move through."
When they launch, Amtrak will most likely debut about 10 new Acela trains, according to Tortolani.
The new Acela trains will provide over 1,300 new jobs across 35 cities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.