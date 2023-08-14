The first American Legion Post in the nation for African-Americans, Lincoln Post 89 in South Philadelphia, has received a $100,000 grant from the City of Philadelphia to help keep the historic group going.

The grant was presented by Councilman Kenyatta Johnson on Sunday at the Twentieth Street Baptist Church in a special service installing the Lincoln Post’s new commander, Darby Ford. The service also combined a celebration and reception for the group’s 104th anniversary this year.

sstone@phillytrib.com 215-893-5781

