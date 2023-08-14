The first American Legion Post in the nation for African-Americans, Lincoln Post 89 in South Philadelphia, has received a $100,000 grant from the City of Philadelphia to help keep the historic group going.
The grant was presented by Councilman Kenyatta Johnson on Sunday at the Twentieth Street Baptist Church in a special service installing the Lincoln Post’s new commander, Darby Ford. The service also combined a celebration and reception for the group’s 104th anniversary this year.
The grant will mostly be used to rehabilitate and revitalize the historic American Legion building at 1940 Federal St., which has needed serious repairs, and will help them to stay in South Philadelphia for years to come, Johnson said. His Second Council District includes parts of South Philadelphia. Lincoln Post 89 has been at its current location since 1943.
The American Legion is “a pillar within the community … providing help to veterans of all wars and South Philadelphians through service,” Johnson said. The post assists veterans with benefits such as applying for military health, housing and educational benefits, plus other support services needed.
“Lincoln Post 89’s efforts are not only geared towards veterans, they also help South Philadelphians with summer food programs, feeding the less fortunate, and serving as an election polling location every year,” Johnson said.
The group is also collecting donations through Aug. 30 for a backpack and school supply giveaway on Sept. 9 in conjunction with the 17th Police District. The school supplies will be donated during a block party for residents with a bounce house and fun activities for the whole family, Ford said.
The American Legion is the largest wartime veteran’s service organization, with nearly 2 million members and more than 12,000 posts in the United States. Congress established the American Legion in 1919, and the organization has supported the creation of the G.I. Bill and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
This week’s grant was the second $100,000 grant gained with support from Johnson’s office. According to Ford, who took over for Commander Cedric Marlow, the previous grant allowed them to “have the entire first floor of the building redone, including the kitchen and the bathrooms. This grant will be used for the second floor, including a private room, or members-only room from the 1930s. We are going to get that room gutted, with new beams, new bathrooms and a meeting room and a new pool table,” he said.
Some of the grant money will go toward making the building more wheelchair accessible, Ford said. “Our oldest member is 97 years old and we would like a chair that slides up the steps,” he said.
He also hopes to rehab the third floor within five years. He would like to improve the electrical system to handle more computers so the post could open its doors to young people in the neighborhood who need help with homework. “We would really be able to get some of these kids off the streets,” he said.
But for now, Lincoln Post 89 is a place for veterans and ex-military members who gather each day to have fun and socialize. The members gather to play spades and for line-dancing, “so they can stretch and move their legs,” Ford said.
“We bought a new air-conditioner, we have snacks like sausages and potato chips, and watch football games. We have birthday celebrations,” he added. For members, there is no charge for special repasts and gatherings and for funerals services and memorials.
“It is a place to celebrate milestones and victories,” said Communications Director Vincent Thompson, from Johnson’s office.
Ford thanked Johnson and City Council for the grant and described it as “a lifeline.” The African-American post operates mostly from memberships fees and has a shoestring budget of about $25,000 to $30,000 per year for utilities, insurance, etc.
“We know that the grant really doubles their ability to fix something,” said Thompson, adding that it’s hard to find money for major repairs while budgeting for the basics.
Ford remembers being a kid and visiting the historic American Legion post with his family. “I grew up, nearby, near 23rd Street, and my parents used to come here,” he said. “My mother’s father served 20 years in the Navy.” Ford grew up to join the Army and was stationed in Germany with a nuclear unit from 1987 to 1991.
The post has more history that some people know and is quite a landmark in South Philly. “We were the first chartered African-American post in the nation — not just in Philadelphia,” he said. Lincoln Post 89 was chartered in 1919. “With segregation going on, African-American soldiers couldn’t join the American-Legion — the posts were segregated same as the military,” he said.
The African-American post was established in the 1700 block of Federal Street in 1919. It relocated to the 1900 block of Federal Street in the 1940s, Thompson said.
“The American Legion Post Lincoln 89 is a historical institution in the Point Breeze area of Philadelphia where they do their service work,” Johnson said. “It serves as a hub for residents. A member of the post approached me about the building being in disrepair and about the possibility of their leaving South Philadelphia. That would have been devastating for me,” he said. So he set about helping them to secure funding.
Johnson said that he was also concerned about issues of gentrification in the area and added that he wanted to reward and respect African-American veterans, “who have served our country and should always be held in high regard.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.