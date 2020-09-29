Philadelphia International Airport’s largest airline carrier will layoff 1,900 employees this week due to the economic impact of COVID-19 pandemic unless Congress fast-tracks a second bailout for the industry.
American Airlines is planning on cutting 200 pilots, 780 flight attendants and other staff on Thursday as a result of a decline in the air travel due to the pandemic.
James Moses, vice president of American Airlines’ northeast hubs and gateways, said on Tuesday that the layoffs will stretch “across all racial lines” and will have a tremendous negative impact on the region.
“We’re a very culturally diverse airport and city,” Moses said. ”As we look at 1,900 team members, we’re clearly going to impact all races.”
On Tuesday Moses joined City Councilman Mark Squilla; Rob Wonderling, president of the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia; and pilots, flight attendants and other American Airlines staff to call for Congress to approve a $28 billion stimulus package for airline carriers and payroll protections.
Passenger airlines received $25 billion to help pay workers under legislative aid package in March, of which American Airlines received $5.8 billion. The funding will expire on Thursday.
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, a Republican, was the only congressman called out by name during the news conference.
“We’re here today asking Sen. Toomey, along with the other officials to please give us the support that we need,” said Gwen Ivey, president of Communications Workers of American Local 13301.
Ivey said the impact of union layoffs for its union members — approximately 100 — and other cuts will have a devastating effect.
American Airlines carried nearly 25 million passengers last year out of Philadelphia's airport in 2019, more than 10 times the second largest carrier.
But since the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns began six months ago, airline travel has decreased 95%. American Airlines’ international travel is at 25% of last year’s levels, Moses said.
Without federal aid, American Airlines also will cut flight service to at least 11 small cities from Philadelphia starting on Oct. 7 and operate at 50% capacity for the remainder of the year, Moses said. The company has approximately 10,000 employees at the Philadelphia airport.
American Airlines aims to trim about 40,000 employees companywide through buyouts, retirements, and leaves of absence on Thursday, accounting for a 30% decline in its workforce, according to The New York Times.
Other airline carriers with service out of Philadelphia International Airport have issued layoff notices for their employees starting on Thursday, according to the WARN Notices posted on the state Department of Labor and Industry website.
Frontier Airlines will layoff 215 employees; United Airlines will layoff 95; and PSA Airlines will layoff 14, according to the state website.
On Monday Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled a $2.2 trillion stimulus package, which included funding for airline carriers, in order to restart talks with the Trump Administration for a new stimulus package, according to news reports.
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a $3.4 trillion stimulus package in May but it has stalled in the Senate. Questions remain whether members of Congress will pass another stimulus so close to the November election.
Squilla, a Democrat, said the layoffs in the airline industry will have a snowball effect for the region and throw more people into an already overburdened state unemployment system.
“We need to make sure we have these resources to keep our airports alive, to keep our airlines alive, and to keep our people working,” said Squilla, who represents Distict 1.
Wonderling, who heads the regional business industry group, said American Airlines was a “foundational partner” to the region’s economy, accounting for 70% of the business and travel flights out of the Philadelphia airport.
The city’s gross domestic product has plummeted 8.2% since the coronavirus arrived in March, Wonderling said. He estimated the virus’ impact on the economy has dislocated 735,000 individuals in the region.
Wonderling added that without more federal aid for the airline industry and others to respond to the pandemic, the region will see draconian cuts and struggle to recover.
J’moi Penn, 28, is expected to get laid off from American Airlines on Thursday.
A native of St. Thomas and a recent transplant to Point Breeze, Penn completed his flight attendant training in March to begin what he believed was a long-term, secure job.
Penn said he has been working and saving as much as he could for months in anticipation of pandemic-related layoffs. The lack of federal funding to save his job and others’ left him frustrated.
“It’s frustrating for me that all these jobs about to be lost and our government is not stepping up and doing the things that they need to do to protect the people of the country,” Penn said.
