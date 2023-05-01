Philadelphia-based dermatologist Susan C. Taylor has been elected as the president of the American Academy of Dermatology.
Taylor, who is the Bernett Johnson Professor of Dermatology at Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, will lead one of the nation’s largest dermatologic societies, which represents more than 20,800 physicians in the dermatological field.
According to the AAD, Taylor is the “sixth female and first dermatologist of African-American descent chosen as president-elect.”
“It is an honor and a privilege to have been elected by my peers to serve as president, and I look forward to leading the Academy as we advocate for our specialty and for our patients. I bring a wealth of knowledge and experience into this position, and I plan to use that to tackle some of the most pressing issues dermatologists are facing,” Taylor said.
“Our society of dermatologists is well-positioned to continue pushing dermatologic care forward and looking out for the well-being and best interests of our patients. I look forward to using the role to promote the AAD strategic goal of excellence in care through education and advocacy,” she said.
Taylor’s journey in the medical field saw her graduate from the University of Pennsylvania, and subsequently earn her medical degree from Harvard University before completing her internal medicine residency at Pennsylvania Hospital and her dermatology residency at Columbia Presbyterian in New York.
She was then certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and the American Board of Dermatology.
This is not the first time Taylor has held a position in the American Academy of Dermatology. She previously was AAD vice president from 2020 to 2021, and has long served on its board of directors.
In 2022, she was awarded the John Kenney Jr., MD Lifetime Achievement Award by the organization. The award "was created in 2021 to recognize outstanding dermatologists, who throughout their career have been committed to improving the treatment of patients from underserved populations including skin of color patients" according to the American Academy of Dermatology Association website.
“We are incredibly fortunate to have Dr. Taylor on our faculty,” said Dr. George Cotsarelis, the chair of Dermatology at Penn. “She will not only bring passion and years of experience to her role but also add an important dimension, as she has in her role at Penn as the department’s vice chair of diversity, equity and inclusion. She understands how to make important and effective systemic changes in order to ensure access and care for all people.”
Taylor is set to be installed as president-elect in March 2024, and will subsequently hold the position for one year beginning in March 2025, according to the AAD.
