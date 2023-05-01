Susan C. Taylor, MD

Susan C. Taylor is the sixth female and first African-American dermatologist chosen as president-elect. — SUBMITTED PHOTO

Philadelphia-based dermatologist Susan C. Taylor has been elected as the president of the American Academy of Dermatology.

Taylor, who is the Bernett Johnson Professor of Dermatology at Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, will lead one of the nation’s largest dermatologic societies, which represents more than 20,800 physicians in the dermatological field.

