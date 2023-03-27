State Rep. Amen Brown left a courtroom in City Hall Monday afternoon with his name still on the ballot for the upcoming mayor’s race. How long he will stay there remains under a judge’s consideration.

After five-plus hours of scrutinous examination Monday and some contentious exchanges, presiding Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Idee C. Fox adjourned for the day, imploring the objecting attorneys and Brown’s team to try to whittle down some of the disputed names on the petitions collected. Of the 3,390 collected, 2,067 were stricken before the proceedings started Monday morning. Brown had 591 signatures approved.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.