State Rep. Amen Brown left a courtroom in City Hall Monday afternoon with his name still on the ballot for the upcoming mayor’s race. How long he will stay there remains under a judge’s consideration.
After five-plus hours of scrutinous examination Monday and some contentious exchanges, presiding Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas Judge Idee C. Fox adjourned for the day, imploring the objecting attorneys and Brown’s team to try to whittle down some of the disputed names on the petitions collected. Of the 3,390 collected, 2,067 were stricken before the proceedings started Monday morning. Brown had 591 signatures approved.
The state representative of the 10th District that mostly covers West Philadelphia north of Market Street faced petition challenges last year during the primary in his successful bid to win re-election to Harrisburg. Brown is the only mayoral candidate facing a petition challenge. As proceedings concluded Monday, he faced an admonishment from the bench.
“I’m not a legislator — you are, Mr. Brown,” Fox said. “These are the statutes you follow.”
Four canvassers took the stand during the day, testifying how they went out to collect the 1,000 signatures required to get Brown on the ballot for the May 16 Democratic primary. They met voters at food banks, local businesses, even made house visits to get signatures. Many are regular citizens, working in their communities to engage their neighbors.
Fox sparred with lead attorney Kevin Greenberg at times. Many times she had to ask Greenberg to slow down his questioning for witnesses, asking him to reword or be more direct with his queries, even having to ask rephrased questions to the witnesses directly.
While directly examining Tanya Kennedy, Greenberg was accused of “summarizing testimony” from the volunteer who worked with Brown on last year’s campaign and collected signatures for the state representative.
The questioning was at times circuitous and didn't appear to reach a specific conclusion, other than Kennedy did her duties to the best of her ability. On his cross-examination, Brown’s attorney John F. Raimondi claimed, “If I ever run for office again, I’ll have her (Kennedy) collect signatures for me.”
For the outside observer, the process of approving or striking names off the petitions went slowly Monday. While both sides had done work following the initial challenge submitted earlier this month, hundreds of names, addresses, and signatures remained in contention.
Handwriting was closely scrutinized against existing voter registration and government records. Those who collected signatures testified and recalled the circumstances around specific community members adding their names to the rolls.
While there may have been mistakes in the process, with some people filling in the names of others, the objecting party really did not prove any malice or ill intent from those supporting Brown. However, the rules are strict and have to be followed closely, whether by organized supporters or volunteers talking with their neighbors.
Most of the witnesses who showed up in the morning did not testify as the proceedings continued Monday. Many waited outside patiently, trickling out to Center City after things ended.
Brown remained in the courtroom after proceedings ended, stepping out once to confer with advisers, before leaving with Raimondi and his team before 5 p.m. Brown offered no comment upon his exit. The hearing will resume 9 a.m. Tuesday on the fourth floor of City Hall.
Of the 80 candidates who filed to be on the Democratic primary ballot for May, 32 faced challenges. The Common Pleas Court is handling dozens of challenges, that are primarily for those running for City Council seats.
Every single candidate in the race for City Council President Darrell Clarke's 5th District seat had been challenged and only one Democratic candidate remains: Jeffery “Jay” Young. More than half of the challenges were for those running for district council seats, while one-third were against councilmember-at-large candidates.
There are two register of wills candidates and one sheriff candidate now left in the race.
Brown is the only mayoral candidate who drew a challenge by Thursday's filing deadline.
