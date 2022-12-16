At 35, state Rep. Amen Brown who on Friday announced his candidacy for mayor, could become the youngest person ever to hold that office.
“This is a special moment,” he said. “This is our city right now ... All my life I’ve been serving my community.”
Brown, who represents parts of West Philadelphia, made his comments at the University Square Senior Community Center at 3901 Market St. with about 150 family members, supporters and media in attendance. He held his candidacy announcement in the neighborhood where he grew up, which is at 52nd and Market streets.
To critics of his age, he said, “I will bring innovative and fresh ideas to the table.”
For his part, Brown has spoken openly about his mother’s struggle with substance abuse, his family sometimes not having enough to eat, being a victim of gun violence at an early age and even being incarcerated for a period of time.
But Brown said those experiences mean he has a lot in common with many Philadelphia voters and make him uniquely qualified to understand and help solve those problems.
Public safety will be a key issue in his campaign, Brown said. But voters are also concerned about affordable housing, criminal justice reform, jobs and economic development.
He said that he’s been criticized for his relationships with developers, but that they bring economic development and jobs to the area. Brown said he also supports targeted investments in under-served communities and ensuring good-paying union jobs.
To be sure, Brown joins an already crowded field of mayoral hopefuls that includes several former City Council members, Allan Domb, Derek Green, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Maria Quiñones Sánchez; former City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart; retired judge James DeLeon; and supermarket owner Jeff Brown (no relation).
One of Amen Brown’s key supporters is Marty Burger, CEO of Silverstein Capital Partners, a New York real estate developer. Burger teased Brown’s announcement for mayor at the Pennsylvania Society gathering in New York, where the political class of Philadelphia candidates, elected officials, fundraisers and operatives meet each year to network.
According to media reports, Burger has said he would create a political action committee (PAC) for Brown and raise $5 million to fund it.
To critics of his relationships with Republicans, he said, “I have prioritized problem-solving over party.”
Some Democrats said Brown has flirted with the Republicans, citing his sponsoring of a bill to raise mandatory minimum sentences; a suspected meeting with retired surgeon Mehmet Oz, a former television host and failed Republican senatorial candidate during the race against Sen.-elect John Fetterman; and his seat on the House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order in the investigation of twice-elected city District Attorney Larry Krasner.
