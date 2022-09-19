Although recent remarks by President Joe Biden about the COVID-19 pandemic are being labeled by many as off-the-cuff, Philadelphia’s Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole said she believes that different wording could have been chosen.
“I probably would have phrased it differently. I would have said that, or I would say that we have, as a society, learned to live with COVID. … I think that what he's trying to get at, as far as I understand it, is that we can return to normal life. I think in some ways, this is semantics. COVID is clearly still here, but I think we've learned to come up with safer ways of doing things.”
During an interview Sunday with CBS' "60 Minutes" over the weekend, Biden said that he believes that the COVID-19 pandemic is "over."
"The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with COVID. We're still doing a lot of work on it. It’s — but the pandemic is over," Biden said.
According to Bettigole, rather than "over" a better term for the current state of pandemic is "different."
"I think with COVID, we're looking at a different kind of reality where this really is with us. And whether people want to describe it as being over or just different, I think that the reality that we're facing really just is something different. And especially for people who are older or people who are immunosuppressed who maintain that higher risk, today really is different than the time before the pandemic," she said. "There's just not a way around that. So I'm not sure that I find it that useful to talk about whether it's over or not, so much as making sure that we understand where we are and that we are prepared and taking whatever precautions we need to for our own and our family itself."
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health reports that in the last week there has been an average of 183 new cases of COVID-19 per day. Although this figure is lower than the average of 276 new cases per day reported a year ago at this time, Bettigole cautions that these figures may be skewed by the number of people self-testing at home.
"We no longer get nearly the fraction of test results that we were getting before because lots of people are testing at home, which in general is a very good thing. People have more control. They're able to test when they need to test. We are averaging just under 200 cases a day that we know about, and probably the real level is about 10 times that high. So there's still a lot of COVID around."
While Biden said he believes that the pandemic is over, Bettigole said she believes this type of perception may impede efforts by health officials to continue to mitigate COVID-19's effects.
"I think the biggest thing that we're fighting against is kind of COVID exhaustion," she said. "Everybody wants to be done. And so I think that limits the number of people who are willing to get this new booster and who are willing to wear a mask when they go somewhere crowded and so on."
Bettigole said that while a more permanent solution would be nice, she is hoping that the newly released booster can help in the battle against COVID-19.
"I think that all of us would agree that having to get boosters every four to six months is a lousy public health answer and we need something better. So we're all looking forward to some kind of a better vaccine, a better booster that lasts longer, that lasts a year at least maybe three to five years," she said. "But … each of us needs to be realistic about where we are right now. And if the answer to letting us go to weddings and see family and not end up being really sick is getting (the) booster right now, let's do it. And yes, you may feel a little bit crappy for a day, excuse my French, but then you're safer. And the data for that is really very strong, especially for people who are over 50. Almost all the people dying from COVID are older. It's still the No. 1 risk factor. So having people go out, make time, and get their booster would be a really terrific thing to do."
Last week, the World Health Organization reported that new weekly worldwide deaths had, in the first week of September, reached their lowest point since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. At a briefing however, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made sure to advise, "We are not there yet, but the end is in sight."
