Mayor Jim Kenney released his proposed budget for the 2023 fiscal year with a five-year plan Thursday.
Kenney's budget includes investing close to $1.4 billion in the School District of Philadelphia from 2023 to 2027. By 2023, the district will receive $270 million.
Kenney's proposal also includes a $48 million investment in the Free Library of Philadelphia.
As violence rises in Philadelphia, Kenney's budget includes an 18% ($184 million) increase to keep residents safe.
"This plan will move Philadelphia forward by enhancing core city services, accelerating inclusive economic growth across the city," Kenney said. "Maintaining the city's long-term fiscal health and reducing racial disparities so that race is not a determinant of success, and every person who calls Philadelphia home can thrive. This budget demonstrates the determination to make our city a better place to live, work and visit."
The Alliance for a Just Philadelphia responded to Kenney's proposed budget on Thursday afternoon outside City Hall at the Octavius V. Catto statue.
Jazmyn Henderson, an organizer with Act Up Philadelphia, demanded a budget that reinvests the Black and brown communities, homelessness, education, rec centers, and violence prevention.
"We want to see real investments and alternatives to policing like mental health budgets for first responders and no increase to the police budget," Henderson said.
Kris Henderson, executive director of Amistad Law Project, said that Philadelphia needs a fully funded mobile crisis team.
"The mayor continues to prioritize funding to the already bloated Philadelphia Police Department while hundreds of positions in the department remain unfilled," Kris Henderson said. "As a result, the police department budget increases year after year while our communities continue to be under-resourced. We need care, not cops."
Sunita Balija is a librarian and said that the city needs to put more money into libraries and recreation centers to keep children safe and engaged.
"Good union jobs and investing in services and resources for our city's youth — not tax giveaways to greedy corporations — will fuel a real economic recovery in Philadelphia neighborhoods," Balija said.
City Council President Darrell Clarke, D-5th District, said City Council is looking forward to reviewing the mayor's proposed budget.
"These are our priorities as Council begins budget hearings: What does every line in this budget do to lift people out of poverty, make communities safe, prevent gun violence, develop affordable housing, and ensure job opportunities for our citizens," Clarke said.
At-large Councilmember Isaiah Thomas said that he was encouraged by the investment in infrastructure in the proposed budget. But, still, there need to be investments in every street in every neighborhood.
"Eighty percent of traffic fatalities occur on 12% of Philly's roads," Thomas said. "Every street could see improvement, but focusing on those in the high-injury network can make Philly safer for all residents."
At-large Councilmember Katherine Gilmore Richardson said that she remains hopeful that Council and the mayor can finalize a budget that reflects Philadelphia's needs.
"I am grateful to the administration for its hard work — especially its engagement with residents to develop the budget proposal," Gilmore Richardson said. "I was also glad to hear the mayor mention the Environmental Justice Advisory Commission in his address. I look forward to our discussions about how we fully fund the commission's work. However, I remain concerned about how we are addressing our most fundamental inequity: the vast disparity in life expectancy and quality of life by ZIP code. Now is the time to pass a budget that reflects our vision for Philadelphia's future: a city that is safe, resilient, financially stable, and provides opportunity regardless of ZIP code."
Councilmember Cherelle Parker said the city needs to address the exodus of “31,000 Black people from Philadelphia since the last census,” and called for an improvement in “quality of life issues,” according to a WHYY news report. Those investments should include installing more cameras to help fight crime, and stopping short dumping in communities, Parker said.
Councilmember Maria Quiñones Sánchez added the budget needs “to deploy city services where they are most needed, in historically underserved and marginalized neighborhoods,” according to WHYY. She said CLIP should be extended to every neighborhood. CLIP is the Community Life Improvement program, which is used to enforce quality-of-life violations and improve the appearance of neighborhoods.
Kenney's budget did not increase the Defender Association of Philadelphia's funding.
"The inherent unfairness of paying predominantly Black and brown employees less than any other agency or office speaks for itself. But it's particularly galling when we know that nearly every city agency received increases under the mayor's budget proposal, and many of these increases are significant," Chief Defender Keisha Hudson said.
"Like our attorneys, our administrative and support staff are critical to the Defender's ability to process cases and provide the best possible representation for our clients. Unfortunately, the low wages and increasing workload are driving staff and attorney attrition in our office. They impede hiring replacements when they leave us to work at other agencies or companies."
