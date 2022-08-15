Philadelphia City Councilmember at-large Allan Domb resigned Monday as previous news reports said that he is considering running for mayor. His resignation is the first major step by a contender in the city's 2023 mayoral race.
“Philadelphia is clearly in a moment of crisis and at an inflection point. Unfortunately, the city lacks both direction and leadership,” Domb previously said in a statement. “I’m exploring the opportunity to be the city’s next leader and have been very encouraged by many Philadelphians who believe I can be the type of candidate and mayor who can focus on what’s most important — public safety, inclusive job growth, and supporting neighborhoods in every corner of the city — and bring about real change that lifts people out of poverty.”
Domb has told numerous news outlets over the past year — including The Philadelphia Tribune in late March — that Philadelphia is a “city in crisis” and that he was considering a run.
After the July 4 shooting on the Parkway, he was among the first of the city's officials to call for Mayor Jim Kenney to resign. Kenney had said then, "I'm waiting for something bad to happen all the time. I'll be happy when I'm not mayor and I can enjoy some stuff."
This prompted Domb to respond on his Twitter account: “Philadelphia is in a crisis and needs a mayor who wants the job and all its responsibilities. It is beyond time for @PhillyMayor (Jim Kenney) to resign for the good of the city and its residents."
The outgoing at-large councilmember was first elected in 2015 and re-elected in 2019. Before seeking public office, he spent decades building a huge real estate portfolio in Philadelphia and still owns dozens of properties. He’s also an investor in Stephen Starr restaurants.
In Council, he’s been a key figure in the city’s fiscal issues. He campaigned on a promise to collect taxes from out-of-state property owners and use the money to fund city schools. He also has worked on legislation to relieve low-income Philadelphians from wage tax burdens.
During the height of the pandemic, Domb publicly advocated for setting up an early mass COVID vaccination clinic at Lincoln Financial Field. He worked with the Eagles to secure permission, and criticized the current administration for declining to accept the offer.
Domb’s campaign committee started 2022 with about $299,000 cash on hand, according to public records.
Council President Darrell L. Clarke, 5th District, today addressed Domb's resignation: “Councilmember Allan Domb has communicated to me his plans to resign today from City Council. I’ve enjoyed working with Councilmember Domb on a wide array of issues, including budgetary oversight, poverty, tax reform and many other matters. His service on Council has been a credit to our City, and I look forward to continuing our work together benefitting all Philadelphians.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
