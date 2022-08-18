Following his decision to resign from Philadelphia City Council, former Councilmember Allan Domb decided to have a conversation with the Philadelphia Tribune in a phone interview Tuesday.
During the interview, the Philadelphia Tribune was able to ask Domb questions surrounding the significance of his resignation, the issues he sees within the city, along with what he believes is needed to help progress the city of Philadelphia.
Q: So, why did you decide to resign from city council?
Domb: I announced my resignation from city council because I am considering a run for mayor. Our city has so much to offer, so much potential, but our city today is in crisis—a public safety crisis. People don’t feel safe in their homes, they don’t feel safe going to work, they don’t feel safe going to their neighborhood stores or restaurants, they don’t even feel safe sending their kids to school and that is the real issue. What we need is strong leadership because no government can be successful without strong leadership. We need a champion, someone who wants the job. Someone who will never give up on the city and has the vision to deliver real solutions because we have real issues in this city.
Q: What do you believe is the most pressing issue in the city of Philadelphia?
Domb: In my opinion, by far the most pressing issue is public safety. This weekend I was approached by over 15 people who said to me I've either moved out of the city, or my kids moved out of the city, or I am planning to move out of the city. Not approached by even one person saying I'm moving in and for me that is a heartbreak. People are leaving the city for one reason; they don’t feel safe...and this is in every neighborhood.
Q: What qualities and characteristics do you believe Philadelphia’s future mayor should embody?
Domb: Has to be a leader, has to be a champion for every resident, must be able to bring people together, and must recognize the goal of a mayor is helping everyone improve their quality of life and their standard of life-- and that includes everyone, not just a few.
Q: What do you believe can be done in the future to help black and brown communities as mayor?
Domb: Personally, I think we need to make it easier for all black and brown residents to have more opportunities across the board; they need the opportunities and they deserve the opportunities. We need to help black and brown business owners establish and grow their businesses, whatever it is going to take. I always say you make a living working but you create wealth owning, so we need to encourage more black and brown business people to open businesses and expand their businesses; that is how we can expand wealth in those communities.
Q: Is there anything you'd like to add for the Tribune readers?
Domb: No government is successful without strong leadership. We can spend all of the money, we can do everything possible, but if you don't have leadership managing the process, managing the government, helping people, setting goals and achieving those goals, we are not going to be successful in the city. We need strong leadership and we need a champion who wants the job.
