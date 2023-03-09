With March being Women’s History Month, it is also fitting that 6,000 members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. visit Philadelphia for their North Atlantic regional conference. To kick things off, the sorors first paid homage to one of the ladies who started it all.
The 400 block of N. 53rd Street in West Philadelphia was co-named Ethel Hedgeman Lyle Way. Lyle (then Hedgeman) and eight classmates founded Alpha Kappa Alpha on Jan. 15, 1908. She was a junior at Howard University, where she majored in arts and sciences.
AKA is the oldest Greek-letter organization established by African-American college women.
Dozens of AKAs were attendance as the street was blocked off for the ceremony. Sponsored by City Councilmembers Jamie Gauthier and Katherine Gilmore Richardson, the street co-naming kicked off a series of membership and community events anchored by the regional conference at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. The second regional conference was held back in 1931 in Philadelphia.
The celebration was emceed by Tamala Edwards, morning news anchor at 6 ABC, with remarks from Charlene M. Collins, president of AKA’s Omega Omega chapter; Elicia Pegues Spearman, current North Atlantic regional director; and Evelyn Sample Oates, former regional director.
Community members were well-represented by Beverly Holmes and Martha Griffin, president of the HMC Squared Community Association. Holmes said she remembered Lyle as a neighbor.
“Philadelphia holds a special spot in the hearts of many Alpha Kappa Alpha women,” Pegues Spearman said. “This city was where our moving spirit and principal founder lived, taught, served and lead. We know that she hovers above us.”
A special invitee was Chantél Harris who is Lyles’ great-great granddaughter and continues to carry on her legacy.
“I was fortunate to witness with my family the renaming of the block where my great-great-grandmother lived,” Harris said. “The strength, bravery, and tenacity it took for her to be so vocal and active during the most racially critical times in our history are admirable.”
Lyle pursued her graduate studies at the University of Pennsylvania and Temple University and began a teaching career in Eufaula, Okla., and Centralia, Ill.
On June 21, 1911, Ethel Hedgeman married her high school and college sweetheart, George Lyle and made the “City of Brotherly Love and Sisterly Affection” their home on 415 N. 53rd St. with her family from 1926 until her passing in 1950. Their son, George Lyle Jr. was a sportswriter and was a broadcaster for the Philadelphia Eagles.
The women of AKA also held wreath ceremony at the Mount Lawn Cemetery in Sharon Hill, Pa. (Delaware County) where Lyle is buried.
She was active in church and civic affairs while also a member of the Mt. Pisgah AME Church. Her many accomplishments include being a charter member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s Mu and Omega Omega chapters, founder of the Mother’s Club of Philadelphia, becoming the first Omega Omega chapter president, a charter member of West Philadelphia’s League of Women Voters and being named chairperson by then-Mayor Samuel Davis Wilson to a committee of 100 women to help plan the sesquicentennial celebration of the U.S. Constitution in 1937.
Harris summarized what this honor means to the family, the city and the organization.
“Although I can’t quantify her contributions, she left such an extraordinary impact not only in Philadelphia but around the world. It’s very befitting that this occurred on International Women’s Day. I am proud of my lineage; it’s a birthright I don’t take for granted,” Lyle’s great-great granddaughter said.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc.’s North Atlantic Regional Conference takes place through Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.