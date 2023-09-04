Hill

Anya Coleman-Hill is one of two students who spoke at the Thursday press conference about assault weapons. The Columbia University sophomore and Philadelphia native recently worked as an intern focused on gun policy for Pa. state Senator Art Haywood (D-4). (Sammy Caiola/WHYY)

Philadelphians hoping to reduce active shooter incidents and other gun violence in and near schools this fall are demanding stronger firearm laws on both the federal and state level.

Democratic U.S. Representative Mary Gay Scanlon joined advocacy group Ceasefire PA at City Hall last week to garner support for her proposed federal ban on assault weapons. Scanlon represents Pennsylvania’s 5th District, which includes Delaware County, parts of Montgomery and Chester counties, and some of South Philadelphia.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

