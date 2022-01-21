Shawn Walker loves Philadelphia and its people.
He does his part to make the city better, in any way he can. That’s why he spent Martin Luther King Jr. Day out in West Philadelphia, around 58th and Catharine streets, testing and installing smoke detectors for residents who needed it.
“These are the communities that we live in. We work for the city and we love the people in the community. So why not spend some time to help the community?” said Walker, a Philadelphia native and firefighter.
Plus, there’s something about being boots on the ground, he added. “You will see the true love of the city.”
The day of service was organized with the goal to install 500 smoke detectors, by the Valiants of Philadelphia, a fraternal society of Black and Latino firefighters in Pennsylvania. Smoke detectors and fire safety are always important, but the service was even more crucial this year, following a recent rowhouse fire that took the lives of 12 Fairmount residents, including nine children. Installing new smoke detectors in homes and testing the ones that are there, are key in preventing any kind of fire incident.
“A large percentage of the city is rowhomes, right? So you want to make sure that not just your [home], but the one next door on both sides of you are also taken care of,” Walker said.
Helping people is what motivated the 36 year old to pursue a career as a firefighter and to show up on Monday — on his day off, after being sick for several days.
“Just helping people in general has just always been a part of me,” said Walker. “I wanted to do my part, that’s it.”
Walker brought a crew — dozens of volunteers strapped with drills and free smoke alarms also ready to help. The group included off-duty Philly firefighters along with members of the Valiants and players on Temple University’s football team, the Owls.
Coach Stan Drayton guided over 80 Owls to install smoke detectors in homes near Temple’s main campus, on the 2400 blocks of Carlisle, 15th and 16th streets. Drayton, who was hired just last month, noted the importance of the teams’ presence and actions in the neighborhood.
“Whether these people want alarms or need them or not, they see us out here,” Drayton told his players.
For those who answered the door and welcomed the fire safety boost, “it was all love,” Walker said.
One neighbor said “‘Hey, did you take care of the lady across the street? Well, let me call her,” he said. “It was things like that that made it easier for us to do it. So it was just like, okay, ‘You get one! You get one!’ Oprah-style.”
It was important for Walker to show up on Monday, not because he’s a firefighter, but because he cares.
“I’m a resident of Philadelphia and what I wanted to do was just help the next person out,” he said. “It’s people that’s stepping out, whether they’re from one side or the other, young, old, no matter our different backgrounds … the city itself is out here trying to help the city heal.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.