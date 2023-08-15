After a national

Philadelphia Zoo has named Jo-Elle Mogerman, the first female and African American president and CEO of the nation's first zoo.  Currently, she is an executive at the St. Louis Zoo. SUBMITTED PHOTO

 Stephen Williams

The Philadelphia Zoo has named Jo-Elle Mogerman the first female and African American president and chief executive officer of the nation's first zoo. Currently, she is an executive at the St. Louis Zoo.

In October, Mogerman, who was chosen after an extensive national search, will succeed Vikram Dewan, who has lead the zoo for more than 16 years. She will be the 15th president in the institution’s 164-year history.

