The Philadelphia Zoo has named Jo-Elle Mogerman the first female and African American president and chief executive officer of the nation's first zoo. Currently, she is an executive at the St. Louis Zoo.
In October, Mogerman, who was chosen after an extensive national search, will succeed Vikram Dewan, who has lead the zoo for more than 16 years. She will be the 15th president in the institution’s 164-year history.
Since 2019, Mogerman has been director of the St. Louis Zoo WildCare Park in Missouri.
“I am honored to be selected as the next President & CEO of Philadelphia Zoo,” Mogerman said. “I look forward to leading Philadelphia’s exceptional team to advance the Zoo’s mission and further its impact on the region while also contributing to conservation in ways that are meaningful locally, regionally and nationally. There’s a lot of amazing work underway at Philadelphia Zoo and together with the community and the Zoo team, I am certain we will catapult the nation’s first zoo into a model for zoos of the future.”
Joanna McNeil Lewis, chair of the board of directors of the Philadelphia Zoo, said the organization started the national search at the beginning of the year to find the very best leader.
“Dr. Mogerman’s impressive career and accomplishments speak for themselves, but it was her clear commitment to community, animal welfare, staff development, and operational excellence that made her the right fit for our renowned Zoo,” McNeil Lewis said.
Before landing the position as director in St. Louis, Mogerman was vice president of learning and community at the Shedd Aquarium in Chicago; and held leadership roles at the Brookfield Zoo, in the Chicago area for more than a decade.
As director of the St. Louis Zoo WildCare Park, which is scheduled to open in 2027, Mogerman has been overseeing the planning and development of a $230 million wildlife project on a 425-acre site in north St. Louis County.
Dwight Scott, president and CEO of the St. Louis Zoo, said it has been a privilege to work with Morgerman.
“She’s a strategic leader and visionary, a dedicated conservationist, and a tremendous project manager and problem solver,” Scott said. “While she’ll be missed here in Saint Louis, we look forward to partnering with her and her colleagues in Philadelphia.”
Mogerman will stay on until at the WildCare Park until the end of October, in order to complete a number of goals before starting her new position in Philadelphia.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in biology at Macalester College in St. Paul, Minn.; Mogerman received a master’s degree in conservation biology from the University of Minnesota and a doctorate in biology from the University of Illinois in Chicago.
“Philadelphia Zoo is an important and relevant organization in wildlife conservation around the world. I am excited to support Jo-Elle as she takes the helm – she will undoubtedly foster a bright future for our Zoo,” said Dewan, the Philadelphia Zoo’s current president & CEO.
The Philadelphia Zoo in West Philadelphia, has pioneered a concept known as Zoo360, which allows animals, such as tigers and other big cats, lemurs and monkeys travel through their own zoo campuses. It is a concept that has been duplicated by more than 70 zoos nationwide.
For more information, visit philadelphiazoo.org. Facebook: PhiladelphiaZoo; Instagram: @philadelphiazoo; Twitter: @phillyzoo.
