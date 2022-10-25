The African-American Chamber of Commerce of PA, NJ & DE is set to honor its chairman emeritus Steven Scott Bradley with the 2022 Vanguard Award at their annual meeting and awards ceremony this week.
The chamber is recognizing Bradley, “for his 13 years of service and leadership as Chairman of the Chamber Board.”
Bradley, the president and CEO of Bradley & Bradley Associates Inc. and the chair of the First African Baptist Church of Darby Township-Trustee Ministry, said that receiving this honor has humbled him.
“I’m extremely excited and grateful to see the legacy (of) all the time (and) energy that I put into the chamber and see our membership is strong. Our significance in the civic and business community is strong,” he said. “So I’m just very humbled to receive the recognition that under my leadership, the Chamber has grown and financially we’re very solid. We have a nice next generation of leadership in place. I feel like I’m leaving the Chamber in a very good position, so I’m very humble and grateful.”
The event, the 26th annual iteration of the meeting and awards ceremony, will be held Wednesday at the Lincoln Financial Field from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. It will be the first time the AACC has held the event in -person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is not only our largest membership event of the year, but one of the largest networking events for business leaders in Philadelphia,” said AACC President/CEO Regina A. Hairston. “It’s a great opportunity for our members to connect with the region’s largest corporations and leading influencers to build relationships and grow their businesses.”
The African-American Chamber of Commerce is a membership organization whose primary goal is “to further the interests of businesses by responding to the needs of the business community and serving as an advocate for increasing economic opportunities for the African-American community.”
At Wednesday’s meeting, chamber members and community business leaders will have the opportunity to network and create connections with the hopes of “support(ing) African-American businesses through economic empowerment and advocacy.”
Some of the other awardees set to be honored at the ceremony include 6abc WPVI-TV, which will receive the 2022 Corporate Advocate of the Year honor, and the Urban League of Philadelphia, which will receive the 2022 Nonprofit of the Year honor.
Bradley said he is optimistic for the annual meeting, which he sais has driven a fundraising push that has raised nearly $300,000 in the last six months.
“We’ve been able to get government support from foundations and corporations. This is … unrestricted funds that we can (use to) provide additional services and resources to our members to help them grow and continue to build their businesses and continue to build jobs, create jobs in the region. So this money will (be) dedicated to … building leaders (and) helping our members grow their brand,” Bradley said.
“That’s what it’s all about … making sure our businesses grow and (continue to) be a resource in the region and continue to work with the city. The city is one of our major funders and the Kenney administration has been very supportive and we want to continue to make sure the Black and brown businesses are an important part of this economy.”
In receiving the Vanguard Award following over a decade of work for the AACC, Bradley said his ultimate takeaway is the necessity of legacy building.
“We want to let people know that Black and Brown businesses are part of our economy, and we have to continue to provide them with resources and help them grow and … help them combat unemployment. These are the businesses in the neighborhood that we got to continue to invest in and provide resources for. We hope that the chamber would continue to be the vehicle for that happening. And I hope that’s a reflection of my leadership,” Bradley said.
“Again, the … goal is to continue to build leaders. Our board has been transformed (now that) we have younger leaders, and not everybody is in my age group, and we have to continue to pass the torch so that the chamber can (still) be significant 10 years, 20 years, 30 years from now.”
