Black business owners

Many resources will be available to support Black business owners during the expo on Wednesday. — AP file photo

The African American Chamber of Commerce will host the Black Business Month Expo this Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center. Experts will be on hand to help Black business owners and professionals grow their brands and find new opportunities.

The expo will bring Black leaders to meet with attendees to discuss a variety of business-building topics, like strategic planning, navigating procurement requests, and accessing capital. The African American Chamber of Commerce has been the leading advocate for minority-owned businesses in the greater Philadelphia area for the past 30 years.

