The African American Chamber of Commerce will host the Black Business Month Expo this Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center. Experts will be on hand to help Black business owners and professionals grow their brands and find new opportunities.
The expo will bring Black leaders to meet with attendees to discuss a variety of business-building topics, like strategic planning, navigating procurement requests, and accessing capital. The African American Chamber of Commerce has been the leading advocate for minority-owned businesses in the greater Philadelphia area for the past 30 years.
“This expo aims to gather Black business owners and Black leaders from across the country in an environment where Black leaders can address topics such as: procurement and contracting opportunities; gaining and retaining new customers; access to capital and business funding; new trends in business technology; marketing and advertising; and strategic planning,” the Chamber said in the release.
“By providing a platform for collaboration, these Black-business owners can learn more about impactful and business-centric solutions to foster growth, development, capacity building, and scalability.”
The event will feature industry leaders discussing scalability and business growth through workshops, panel discussions, and keynote speeches, along with a speed networking lounge. The main exhibition space will feature corporate vendors, workshops, and government resources. Attendees can even get professional headshots at the event.
The expo runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free and attendees can register at the door.
