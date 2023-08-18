Lynette Smith

Lynette Smith, owner of Nutz About Popcorn from Hatboro, Pa. — PHILADELPHIA TRIBUNE PHOTO/ ALEXIS LOMAX 

 PHILADELPHIA TRIBUNE PHOTO/ ALEXIS LOMAX

The African American Chamber of Commerce welcomed entrepreneurs to the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday for a business expo. About 400 attendees joined 55 vendors, over a dozen sponsors, and leaders to discuss ways to grow their companies.

The event, held in August in honor of Black Business Month, tried to meet multiple needs of attending business owners. Content focused on areas of interest like contracting, new business technology, and procurements. 

mcerino@phillytrib.com; 215-893-5700

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.