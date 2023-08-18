The African American Chamber of Commerce welcomed entrepreneurs to the Wells Fargo Center Wednesday for a business expo. About 400 attendees joined 55 vendors, over a dozen sponsors, and leaders to discuss ways to grow their companies.
The event, held in August in honor of Black Business Month, tried to meet multiple needs of attending business owners. Content focused on areas of interest like contracting, new business technology, and procurements.
"The strength of the Black business community lies in our collective experience and resilience,” says Regina A. Hairston, president and CEO of the African American Chamber of Commerce.
“Through this expo, we successfully showcased and highlighted the achievements and success of Black business ownership. We connected, inspired, and offered practical solutions to Black businesses of all sizes, to catalyze their potential for growth.”
Wednesday featured keynote speakers, networking opportunities, and workshops. Personalized consultations and discounted professional headshots were also available to attendees. According to Hairston, 72% of Black-owned businesses do not have employees.
Jovan Goldstein, chairman of the African American Chamber of Commerce Board, shared in his opening remarks that, "we are encouraged by the businesses who are in attendance, and that have supported our first expo of many more.”
Lynette Smith attended Wednesday's expo. She owns Nutz About Popcorn in Hatboro and has recently purchased a new production facility.
"The biggest thing I've learned is making sure I have a great team, and realizing that you're not going to be able to do it on your own," Smith said during the expo. "So I attribute a lot of our growth and success to just surrounding myself with people who are liked-minded, [like-visioned], and then they being able to support me on my path."
“Comcast Spectacor and the New Wells Fargo Center are incredibly proud to partner with the African American Chamber of Commerce, [to] host this amazing event, and support Black businesses throughout the Philadelphia region,” said Joe Meade, vice president of Government and External Affairs.
“We’re committed to supporting Black communities, not just today, but all-year round, and this event was a great opportunity to bring people together, share resources and best practices, and support these amazing companies.”
