Thursday morning Philadelphia City Council voted to approve Councilmember Jamie Gauthier D-3rd District's Affordable Housing Overlay Bill.
Under the bill, affordable housing will be preserved in future developments where the University City Townhomes sit in West Philadelphia.
Gauthier said with the passage of the bill, 20% of houses in the development will be offered at an affordable rent.
Last year, the University City Townhomes owners declined to renew their contract with Housing and Urban Development and instead opted to sell the property, which would push out the affordable renters.
"The way that affordable housing policy has been handled over the years reflects a grave injustice to our communities, and to low-income residents in particular," Gauthier said. "Our ultimate goal with this legislation is to support the public interest by making sure as much affordable housing remains in amenity-rich neighborhoods—which are experiencing immense commercial development pressures—as we possibly can."
According to Gauthier, the bill will go into effect immediately.
