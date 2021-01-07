Since early Wednesday afternoon, social media has been full of comparisons between the treatment of protesters against police brutality, who were mostly people of color, and the throngs of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol.
When protesters against the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others approached the Lincoln Memorial steps in June, they were met and stopped by the National Guard. On Wednesday, a Make America Great Again (MAGA) mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, marking the first time since August 1814 that the Capitol was breached.
Philadelphia organizer and Black Lives Matter activist Asa Khalif watched the events in D.C. unfold. He said the events confirmed his feelings about President Donald Trump and put a spotlight on what it means to be privileged in this country.
“I’ve heard so many Black politicians in Philadelphia say that they were so shocked. I’m trying to figure out why you are shocked. Why is anyone shocked? We had four years of this man building to Armageddon, which is what he was trying to get to and he has succeeded in that. I wasn’t shocked about the police and how they responded to white men with guns. White privilege is definitely alive and well. [On Wednesday], it was on steroids, ” he said.
“Yesterday really crystallized and exemplified the double standard in how African American and Black people and people of color are treated compared to white people when it comes to our criminal justice and law enforcement agencies. It also showed how white supremacy and white privilege is alive and kicking here in America,” said City Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson of the 2nd District. “So I really had a chance to reflect upon our history as African Americans and most importantly and especially my life as a Black man in this day and age — it will continue to be a double standard. We have to act on it and call it out when we see it.
Khalif said the comparisons between the two groups are warranted but the issue of over-policing dissenting people of color runs much deeper.
“I was there in Baltimore,” he said. “We were there in Ferguson and even here in Philadelphia I saw how we were treated. It doesn’t even necessarily have to be under the label of a Black Lives Matter protest. Any time Black bodies form or gather together the oppression of the system continues to come and try to police our bodies.”
Images of rioters taking selfies with police and being helped down the Capitol steps hours after they used them to storm the building dominated Wednesday night’s news. The longtime activist said he doubts Black and brown protesters would have been treated with such kid gloves.
“Clearly, it would have ended in a different way, probably would have ended with multiple arrests, and not just the 52 or so arrests that they made yesterday, but it definitely would have been violent upon the Black protesters,” Khalif said. “We’re not talking about misdemeanors — they would have been felonies handed out, maybe even to the point of treason. It’s a prime example that there are two justice systems. There are two ways of policing when it comes to Black and brown people, compared to their white counterparts.”
He said seeing those discrepancies time and time again can weigh heavily on even the most committed activist.
“It definitely takes an emotional toll because a lot of people don’t think about where the activist goes after the protest is over to deal with that type of trauma and that type of fear,” Khalif said. “I’m not claiming to be a superman, I’m definitely always leery when we go into a protest. I know what can happen. It’s led to a lot of activists in the Black Lives Matter movement, and in any other movement that you know carries this type of weight on it, to take a step back.”
Khalif said he has had to step away from the movement he loves.
“Even I had to take some time off to get my mental state together, connect with my family, read and refocus,” he said. “You just need to do that. You just can’t carry that weight every day.”
Khalif said that even with the ugliness of Wednesday in D.C., some good has come of it.
“I know a lot of activists, myself included, today are getting a lot of calls of apologies,” Khalif said. “I mean, this is from our white allies, these are white people that we know, even white people in my family have reached out. It reminds me pretty much of [the late Rev. Dr.] Martin Luther King and the Civil Rights Movement. Until you actually saw the beatings, until you actually saw the water hose and the dogs on peaceful protesters who were in Black skin, you couldn’t fully get it.
“Yesterday woke people up. ‘Wow, this is really what’s happening.’ It really resonated with people.”
Johnson agreed with Khalif.
“It was definitely an eye-opener. But it’s not new,” he said referencing African Americans’ history as disenfranchised people in the United States and the lack of progress on the racial discrimination front. “We’re still fighting this fight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.