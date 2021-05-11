A local activist set up mock body bags and headstones outside the Municipal Services Building on Monday to send a message to District Attorney Larry Krasner days before the incumbent seeks reelection in the Democratic primary.
“The amount of homicides that’s currently happening under this (Krasner) administration is unacceptable,” said Rosalind Pichardo of Kensington, founder of Operation Save Our City.
Pichardo, whose brother was shot and killed nearly a decade ago, accused Krasner of failing to support and empathize with the family members of gun violence victims. The political stunt was in support of Krasner’s opponent in the primary, Carlos Vega.
“If Larry’s in office and my brother’s shooter is caught, we won’t get justice,” Pichardo said. “That’s my biggest fear. My biggest fear is that (Krasner is) focusing so much on reform at the cost of all these bodies.”
Tuesday is the primary election.
Krasner, a former civil rights defense attorney, has put in place several criminal justice reforms during his first term, including nixing cash bail for some low-level offenses and bolstering the office’s Conviction Integrity Unit that has led to 20 exonerations.
Jessica Brand, a Krasner campaign spokeswoman, said in an email that, "People who experience harm have enormous grief, and we respect their right to express that in any way they see fit.
"There is no question that violence has harmed, or worse, taken away beloved family members, neighbors, and friends of far too many Philadelphians," she added. "Larry is working around the clock with public health experts, community-based groups, and directly impacted people to stop it."
Vega said he attended the political event to show his solidarity with co-victims of gun violence and draw attention to the city’s gun violence epidemic. He is a former prosecutor in the district attorney’s office whom Krasner fired shortly after taking office in 2018.
If elected, Vega said he would make the district attorney's office more inclusive and hire more people of color as prosecutors. He said he would “enhance” some of Krasner’s policies, including diversionary programs and the Conviction Integrity Unit, and set up an anti-violence program that would focus on the small number of individuals committing the majority of crimes. (The city and law enforcement agencies launched a similar program last year.)
Vega said he felt good about his chances in Tuesday’s primary.
“I think it’s going to be a high-turnout election because what’s at issue is issues of reform but also issues of safety,” he said, adding: “I think individuals from all neighborhoods are being touched by this violence, affected by this violence and they want a change.”
Brand touted Krasner's 85% conviction rate for shooting and homicide cases before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the courts. Yet while police arrests for gun-related issues has increased in recent years, Krasner's office has been losing or dismissing those cases in ever higher numbers, according to data from the police department.
Brand noted Krasner's office awarded five community-based organizations $125,000 in grants this week, which were funds generated through civil asset forfeiture.
"Larry has also done more than any other prior district attorney to increase support for victims," Brand said. "He recently raised over a million dollars in outside funding so that victims of serious crime can receive meaningful support as they cope with unspeakable trauma."
The winner of a Democratic primary typically goes on to prevail in the November general election. Democrats outnumber Republicans in Philadelphia by nearly a 7-to-1 margin. Turnout for local, off-year elections has historically been meager. In the 2017 primary that Krasner won, turnout was 17%.
Charles Peruto Jr. is running unopposed in the Republican primary.
Maureen Faulkner, the widow of slain Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner, joined Pichardo at the anti-Krasner event. Maureen Faulkner is a vocal critic of the district attorney over Krasner’s handling of the appeals filed by her husband’s convicted killer, Mumia Abu-Jamal.
Maureen Faulkner, who now lives in California, said she was working to get Vega elected and accused Krasner of not adequately prosecuting violent offenders.
“People need not to forget about victims,” Maureen Faulkner said. “(Krasner is) being so progressive about changing the law and regulations of the incarceration of violent murderers — it’s frightening.”
Tuesday’s primary election will also include several contested local and statewide judges, and ballot questions.
