Protesters march down Interstate 676 in Philadelphia on June 1, 2020, calling for justice over the death of George Floyd. —AP Photos/Matt Rourke

PHILADELPHIA — A well-known west Philadelphia activist has pleaded guilty to a felony over actions during 2020 protests following the death of George Floyd.

A source in Philadelphia reports that Anthony Smith pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal charge of obstructing law enforcement during a civil disorder. The plea comes a couple of months after Philadelphia officials announced a $9.25 million settlement over lawsuits filed by him and other activists challenging the police response to the protests and civil disorder following Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police.

