Acting Philadelphia Health Commissioner Cheryl Bettigole highlighted the importance of COVID-19 booster shots, following the CDC's recommendation for certain populations to receive a third dose.
Last week, the CDC recommended that people over 65, who live in a nursing home or are between the ages of 50 and 64 and have a underlying medical condition that puts them at risk, should receive a booster shot six months after receiving a second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
“They used the word should in this recommendation because the data for a booster dose is stronger in these groups,” Bettigole said during Wednesday’s virtual news media update.
The CDC also said people who are between the ages of 18 and 49 and have an underlying medical condition or people 18 to 64 who work in jobs with a higher risk of COVID-19 exposure like health care workers, teachers or other front-line workers may get the third shot.
“They used the word may because the evidence for these groups is less strong and there was more debate among the scientists about the need for a booster,” Bettigole said. “But as we’ve seen here in Philadelphia front line workers are at a higher risk of COVID, so we’re glad to see that the CDC included them in their booster recommendations.”
She noted that research has shown that over time — especially in people over 65, the Pfizer vaccine may become slightly less effective against hospitalizations.
“You’ll notice that I said less effective, instead of non-effective,” Bettigole said. “The Pfizer vaccine is still effective and like the other approved vaccines it’s still the best way to avoid severe COVID and death.”
She said booster doses help the vaccine keep its effectiveness high for the people who are most likely to have severe COVID-19 if they catch it.
Most additional doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered roughly six months after the primary series resulted in mild to moderate side effects, according to an analysis from the CDC released Tuesday.
The findings came from data collected between Aug. 12 to Sept. 19 through v-safe, the CDC’s voluntary phone-based surveillance system, and included 22,191 registrants who reported receiving a third dose of the vaccine.
The Philadelphia Department of Public Health reported that 1,404 residents have been diagnosed with new COVID cases since Sept. 22. As of Tuesday, the city has been seeing an average of 274 new cases per day, which is slightly lower than what was reported last week.
"Three percent of test results we are receiving are positive, which is also slightly lower than last week," Bettigole said.
"Those numbers are dropping because there are so many people getting tested, around 5,000 per day. So we're fairly confident that positivity rate means that we are catching most of the cases in the city."
The Health Department reported that 1,135,213 people in Philadelphia have received at least one vaccine dose and 931,179 have been fully vaccinated.
Currently 69.3% of adults are fully vaccinated, 82.4% of adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine and 10,800 people in Philadelphia have received a booster shot.
