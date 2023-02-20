The Bucks County teenager accused of gunning down a Temple University police officer over the weekend was arraigned on murder and a slew of other charges in Philadelphia Monday morning.
Eighteen-year-old Miles Pfeffer is accused of killing officer Christopher Fitzgerald in North Philadelphia Saturday night when Fitzgerald tried to intervene in a carjacking. The officer at the time was trying to apprehend a person who robbed a nearby convenience store, Temple said in a statement.
On Sunday, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced that Pfeffer would be charged with murder, murder of a law enforcement officer, robbery, carjacking, possession of an instrument of crime and related offenses.
In detailing the charges, Krasner said that law enforcement officials believe that Fitzgerald encountered Pfeffer on Saturday night "during the course of an incident investigation near the border of Temple’s campus."
