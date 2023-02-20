CORRECTION Temple University Officer Killed

THIS CORRECTS THAT THE PHOTO SHOWS U.S. MARSHALS AND MEMBERS OF THE BUCKS COUNTY CENTRAL SWAT TEAM, NOT ONLY U.S. MARSHALS AS ORIGINALLY SENT- This photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force shows U.S. Marshals and Bucks County Central SWAT Team members as they arrest 18-year-old Miles Pfeffer on Sunday morning, Feb. 19, 2023, in Buckingham Township, Pa., in connection with the death of a Temple University police officer who was shot and killed near campus Saturday night, Feb. 18. (Robert Clark/U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force via AP)

 Robert Clark

