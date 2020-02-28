Supporters of Mumia Abu-Jamal gathered on a chilly late Friday afternoon to accuse Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5 of attempting to suppress evidence and of “prosecutor shopping.”
“This is another attempt by them to get in the way of Mumia, another try to keep him locked up,” said Pam Africa, a member of MOVE and a longtime supporter of Abu-Jamal. “But we are going to fight for forever if we have to.”
Abu-Jamal, 65, has been in prison for 37 years for shooting Philadelphia police officer Daniel Faulkner during a traffic stop.
About two dozen supporters gathered in front of District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office to rail against the state Supreme Court’s decision earlier in the week to appoint a special master to investigate whether Krasner has a conflict of interest concerning the continued handling of Abu-Jamal’s appeals.
Part of that conflict, according to lawyers for Maureen Faulkner, the re-married widow of Daniel Faulkner, is that Krasner once defended protesters associated with Abu-Jamal who were arrested for assaults on police officers and vandalism during the 2000 Republican National Convention in Philadelphia.
A spokesperson for the District Attorney said the office does not comment on litigation.
Krasner, who originally opposed Abu-Jamal’s appeals, dropped his opposition after additional evidence was found stored in boxes in the office after he won election in 2017.
Krasner had issues with former state Supreme Court Justice Ron Castille’s refusal to recuse himself from Abu-Jamal’s appeal. Castille had been the DA when Abu-Jamal during some of the time Abu-Jamal appealed his conviction.
Abu-Jamal’s attorney argued that Castille should have recused himself as chief justice because he prosecuted Abu-Jamal in a lower court.
Faulkner has long sought to have Krasner disqualified from any further appeal proceedings. The FOP filed for a King’s Bench Order asking the court to allow Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office to take over the case. A King’s Bench Order moves a case from the lower courts to the highest.
Shapiro’s office hired several attorneys from the District Attorney’s Office who had been fired by Krasner shortly after he took office.
“What could represent a bigger conflict of interest than that?” Africa asked.
The FOP has lauded the decision.
“This is the first step to remove DA Krasner from this most-important case for Maureen Faulkner, Danny’s family and our supporting officers. Our members stand shoulder to shoulder with Maureen, opposed to any and all frivolous appeals filed on behalf of Mumia Abu-Jamal. We hope the PA Supreme Court will ultimately remove DA Krasner from the case and appoint an advocate who will fight for Maureen and the Faulkner family,” FOP President John McNesby said in a statement.
“It’s absolutely insane; it’s crazy,” said Dr. Suzanne Ross, who earlier on Friday visited Abu-Jamal at State Correctional Institution Mahanoy. “He’s angry that they have tried to subvert justice in his case once again. The FOP, they are trying their best to keep evidence from coming out that would blow this whole thing wide open.”
Said Africa: “This was something we didn’t expect. But we will win. We will never stop fighting for Mumia.”
