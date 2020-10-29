An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police found an abandoned van with propane tanks and torches inside on the Ben Franklin Parkway in Center City late Wednesday night.
The van was recovered on the Parkway near 19th Street — that’s near Logan Circle — around 10 p.m. The ATF and the Bomb Squad were both called to the scene to investigate.
No one was inside the van though a witness told police they spotted a man running from the vehicle.
No injuries have been reported.
The van was discovered on the first night of a citywide curfew following two days of vandalism and looting after the death of Walter Wallace Jr. Police have not yet revealed whether the discovery of the van is in any way related to the recent unrest.
For more information on this visit NBC Philadelphia.
