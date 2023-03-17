A new survey commissioned by AARP Pennsylvania shows what key issues Black Philadelphia voters over the age of 50 are thinking about for the 2023 mayoral race.
The survey showed that Black voters over 50 are worried about inflation, pedestrian and street safety, gun violence and housing.
In the poll, 47% of Black voters said that they have thought about moving out of their neighborhood in the past year due to personal safety and security concerns, high property taxes and wanting to live in an area with a lower cost of living.
AARP’s poll found that 84% of Black voters over 50 are more likely to vote in the 2023 mayoral race compared with 81% of voters overall.
“This poll shows just how much Black voters over 50 are watching key issues their communities have spent decades fighting for,” said AARP Pennsylvania state director Bill Johnston-Walsh.
“They have worked a long time to own their homes and lift their neighborhoods and they deserve to age with dignity,” he said. “With inflation and the rising costs of living squeezing all Philadelphia Black voters over 50, they are clearly looking for new leadership with a plan to bring down gun violence and keep people in their homes.”
Among all Philadelphia voters over 50, 40% are struggling to keep up or are falling behind financially and 38% or more than one-third of workers are not confident that they will be able to retire at some point.
The poll also revealed that Philadelphia voters over 50 see room for improvement of elected officials. Fifty-four percent said they disapproved of Mayor Jim Kenney. Nearly 46% were dissatisfied with City Council and 32% disapproved of the job of their councilmember.
Historically, Philadelphia voters over 50 are a large voting bloc in the city’s election. During the mayoral primary election in 2015, they made up 63% of all Philadelphia voters and 61% in the 2019 mayoral primary, according to data from the Philadelphia City Commissioners Office.
“They are frustrated with the current administration, the mayor and City Council,” Johnston-Walsh said. “The mayor’s and City Council numbers are underwater with the 50-plus voters in Philadelphia. They disapprove of the job that they’re doing right now and want the issues that are important to them be addressed.
“We’re educating older Philadelphians as well as educating the mayoral candidates about those issues because I really don’t believe they know what the issues are,” he said.
“They need to know what is impacting older Philadelphians on a daily basis. They want to feel safe, stay in the homes that they’ve raised their families in and retire. I don’t think they’re asking for a lot. They’re just asking to be able to stay in their community as long as possible and they need the next mayor to be able to help them do that,” he added.
AARP commissioned ANR Market Research Consultants to conduct the survey. The survey, which reached 826 Philadelphia voters over the age of 50, was conducted last month via landline, cell phone and text message from Feb. 8 to Feb. 23.
The survey was released as part of AARP’s Philadelphia voter engagement campaign aimed at putting the city’s mayoral candidates in touch with the priorities of older adults.
“We’re not stopping with just the survey,” Johnston-Walsh said. “We will be having one-on-one meetings with each of the candidates over the next two weeks. We want to talk to them about the concerns outlined in the poll and see where each candidate stands on those issues.
“We’re looking to hold a televised debate with all of the candidates at the end of April,” he said. “As we get closer to the election itself, we want to make sure all Philadelphians know where to vote, how to vote and when to vote.
“We’re going to be sending a lot of information out so people will be able to meet all of the deadlines and vote,” Johnston-Walsh said.
