A new survey commissioned by AARP Pennsylvania shows what key issues Black Philadelphia voters over the age of 50 are thinking about for the 2023 mayoral race.

The survey showed that Black voters over 50 are worried about inflation, pedestrian and street safety, gun violence and housing.

chill@phillytrib.com 215-893-5716

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.