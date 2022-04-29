Finally, there is some good news for the city. Philadelphia was deemed the most affordable of the top 10 largest cities in the U.S., with an average housing cost of $1,055 a month, according to the latest figures from the AARP Livability Index.
By comparison, the U.S. median neighborhood monthly housing cost is $1,057, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, one of the many sources the AARP Livability Index relies upon.
And in the small city category, two of the city’s neighbors, Chester, Pa., and Camden, N.J., ranked No. 1 and 2, respectively in housing affordability.
Philadelphia ranked 61, the overall livability index score, which is in the top half of communities in the U.S., according to the AARP index, released this month. That ranking was sixth among the 10 largest big cities.
“We wanted to create this measure of neighborhoods to understand whether they met the need of people of all ages, all incomes and all levels of livability,” said Rodney Harrell, AARP vice president of Family, Home and Community. “Nothing like that existed. So we created the first neighborhood based, nationwide livability index.”
Launched in 2015 by the Policy Institute of the American Association of Retired Persons, the AARP Livability Index has undergone a complete redesign this year. For the first time, the index includes a “small towns” category.
The AARP Livability index uses 50 national data sources and measures 60 community characteristics, across several categories: housing, health, neighborhood, transportation, environment, engagement and opportunity.
According to Harrell, the group wants the index to be used to inform and encourage residents, advocates, researchers and policy makers, to take action to improve their communities for people of all ages.
“The majority of older adults want to stay in their current homes and communities as they age, which requires walkable neighborhoods, public transportation options, opportunities to engage in community activities, and affordable and adaptable housing,” Harrell said. “The AARP Livability Index provides the clearest picture yet of how well a community meets needs across one’s lifespan, regardless of income, physical ability or ethnicity.”
For example, 52.4% of Philadelphia housing units have zero step entrances, compared to 50.1% for the U.S. median neighborhood figures from the 2022 index.
In Philadelphia, 91.1% of the city’s housing units are multi-family, compared to the 18% of multi-family housing units for U.S. median neighborhood figures, in the 2022 report. Also, Philadelphia had 342 units of subsidized housing per 10,000 people, compared to the U.S. median neighborhood average of 0, the 2022 index data showed.
When it comes to housing cost burden, 13.1% of a family’s income in Philadelphia is used for housing costs, which was lower than the U.S. median neighborhood figures of 16.3%, in the 2022 report.
According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, a family that spends 30% or more of its income on housing costs, is considered to be “housing cost burdened.”
“If people are spending too much of their income on housing, then they don’t have enough money to spend for food, health care or transportation,” Harrell said. “Housing costs in Philadelphia were lower than the national average and other cities, where housing costs are a real challenge.”
According to Harrell, Philadelphia has a wide range of housing options available.
“We look at the amount of subsidized housing that is available,” Harrell said. “The average neighborhood in the country doesn’t have any subsidized housing.”
But Harrell also said the higher crime rate in Philadelphia, more than double of the 10 largest cities; and the low high school graduation rate of 63% for the city, compared to 88.5% for the U.S. median neighborhood figures in the 2022 report show the city needs work in those areas.
One reason of the increase in housing choices is the explosion of development in the city over the past decade.
According to Center City District 2021 housing report, about 9,400 units were under construction in greater Center City and the surrounding area by the end of 2020, an increase of 39%, from 6,762 units, at the end of 2019. The surrounding area includes parts of North Philadelphia, such as Northern Liberties.
In addition, lately more people have moved into the city. For instance, between 2010 and 2020, about 78,000 more people moved into the city, according to the U. S. Census Bureau. Most of the new residents are Hispanic, Latino or Asian, census figures show. Many of those people moving into the city were leaving nearby markets, such as New York, Boston and Washington, D.C., where housing costs are higher, the report stated.
