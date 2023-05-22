Philadelphia Police are looking for two additional suspects in a triple shooting at 400 Fisher Avenue at 12:05 am, early Monday. During a robbery, a 49-year-old Latino male was shot one time in the stomach, according to Office Miguel Torres of Police Public Relations.
The victim was taken to the Einstein Medical Hospital by police and was placed in stable condition. A second Latino male, 39, sustained a graze wound to the right leg. He did not seek medical treatment. A 17-year-old Black, male offender was shot one time in the right leg. He was also taken to Einstein by police and was placed in stable condition. Charges are pending.
The two other shooters in the 35th district incident, were Black males wearing hooded tops, and armed with a handgun. The investigation remains active and ongoing with the Shooting Investigation Group.
There was also a double-homicide in the 19th district, Monday at 3:06 am. Philadelphia police responded to the 1700 block of North Ruby Street for a person with a handgun, according to Torres.
A 30-year-old Black male was located in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the head, stomach and left arm, said police public relations. Police transported the victim to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:33 am.
The second victim, a 26-year-old Black male was located on the highway with a gunshot wound to the head. A police and fire department medic unit pronounced the victim dead at at 3:15 am. No arrests were made and no weapon was recovered. The suspect or suspects are still unknown, but the investigation is active and ongoing with the Homicide Detective Division.
