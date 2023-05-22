Police Par Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Police are looking for two additional suspects in a triple shooting at 400 Fisher Avenue at 12:05 am, early Monday. During a robbery, a 49-year-old Latino male was shot one time in the stomach, according to Office Miguel Torres of Police Public Relations.

The victim was taken to the Einstein Medical Hospital by police and was placed in stable condition. A second Latino male, 39, sustained a graze wound to the right leg. He did not seek medical treatment. A 17-year-old Black, male offender was shot one time in the right leg. He was also taken to Einstein by police and was placed in stable condition. Charges are pending.

