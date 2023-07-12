Northern Liberties neighborhood

Rowhomes in Philadelphia’s Northern Liberties neighborhood. (Kimberly Paynter/WHYY)

Renters in Philadelphia have some reason to rejoice.

As part of a nationwide trend, rent growth in the metropolitan area continues to slow to pre-pandemic levels, according to new research from real estate company Zillow. This as high mortgage rates and overvalued home prices continue to force many renters to hold off on buying because they can’t afford it.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

