Over the course of the past two school years, members of 2021’s graduating class have learned lessons never intended to be included in any end-of-year testing or classroom curriculum.
They made the shift from traditional classrooms to remote learning, their schedules and routines were interrupted time and time again, they saw national protests against racism and social injustice, and watched as a global pandemic changed the world right before their eyes.
Despite it all, these five School District of Philadelphia seniors have overcome these challenges with resilience, tenacity and hope.
Together, they are a part of this year’s extraordinary Class of 2021. They’re not just the youth of today, but also the leaders of tomorrow.
Machi Church
As a student of Parkway Northwest High School for Peace and Social Justice, Machi Church knows the importance of hard work.
He participated in the ROTC program for two years and took advantage of a summer enrollment program in math at the now defunct Delaware Valley Charter School where he earned college credits at the completion of the program.
“The classes were six weeks from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.,” Church said. “The program itself was stressful, but it was so worth it because I was able to take algebra II and trigonometry. Both classes looked better on my resume when I applied to the Naval Academy.”
Church is graduating 14th out of 63 in his class. Once he graduates, he will going into the U.S. Naval Academy where he will major in mechanical engineering. He said he wants to be a naval aviator.
Sheyla Street
Known for her leadership skills and activism at Central High School, Sheyla Street is the president of Central’s National Honor Society chapter. She was named the national winner of the National Honor Society’s $25,000 scholarship, an award presented to one graduating senior from nearly 10,000 applicants.
In 2020, she was the national ambassador for the My School Votes program, helping to register more than 30,000 young people nationally. She also led the registration for more than 1,000 students and community members and over 90% of her school’s eligible students.
Street founded Philly Black Students, an organization of Black students, teachers and alumni across the district advocating for anti-racist schools and student representation on their school board.
Street plans to attend college and major in computer science.
“No matter where I go or what I do, I’m going to remain grounded and do what means the most to me which is justice for our people,” Street said. “I will continue fighting for Black lives, working in the community and serving the community because that's what we really need to improve things.”
Monae Blount-Keenan
As a student leader and dancer at The Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts, Monae Blount-Keenan has excelled at everything she puts her mind to. She has had perfect attendance since the age of 3.
“Having perfect attendance throughout my educational journey has taught me how to be professional,” Blount-Keenan said. “I can’t be late or absent to a job or college, so it definitely showed me how the real world works and the importance of hard work.”
In 2020, Blount-Keenan’s family lost everything in a house fire, yet she persevered and stayed focused on her schoolwork. She earned a 4.0 GPA in her junior and senior years of high school while her family was in transitional housing through the period.
Blount-Keenan accomplished her dream of getting into the Fashion Institute of Technology. She said she plans to be a fashion designer and fashion influencer.
Geyante Payne
Geyante Payne is the valedictorian of her class at Vaux Big Picture High School. A natural leader, Payne has been accepted to 13 colleges and universities and offered nearly $1 million in scholarships.
She is among only a handful of students who have taken college courses at Community College of Philadelphia since her sophomore year. In addition to earning 10 college credits, the courses also taught Payne how to prepare for college.
Payne will attend Cheyney University and major in criminal justice. She also said she wants to attend law school.
“I want to be a lawyer,” she said. “My goals after I become a lawyer include being district attorney for Philadelphia and also becoming the U.S. attorney general.”
Nathaniel Bell
Nathaniel Bell has flourished at Overbrook High School due to his personal drive and support from his foster parent, teachers and school staff.
As a student at Overbrook, Bell participated in the school’s football program. After setting a goal last summer to make the honor roll, Bell made the honor roll for two consecutive marking periods.
“I just worked really hard and dedicated myself to achieving this goal that I had,” Bell said. “Achieving this goal taught me what hard work looks like and to let no boundaries stop you from reaching your goal.”
After graduating from Overbrook, Bell said he plans to attend college and major in business.
