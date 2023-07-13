Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw speaks at a press conference detailing the events that led to a mass shooting in Kingsessing on July 3, 2023. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

A day before the July 3 mass shooting that left four people dead in Southwest Philadelphia, police officers failed to respond to a fatal shooting in the same neighborhood, likely by the same gunman.

Experts and lawmakers say the mistake, which started with a 911 call, is a symptom of longstanding understaffing in the city of Philadelphia’s emergency dispatch system. City leaders are now looking for solutions.

This article first appeared on WHYY.org

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.