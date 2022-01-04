School District of Philadelphia officials announced Tuesday that three more schools will temporarily shift to virtual learning for the duration of the week.
Those schools include General Louis Wagner Middle School, Anne Frank School and Northeast Community Propel Academy.
District officials said the decision was based on "the latest staffing data that was received Tuesday."
Eighty-one district schools has already made the shift to virtual learning this week due to the staffing challenges stemming from the omicron-related COVID-19 spike.
The schools will stay remote through at least Friday, Jan. 7. All other district-run schools will continue with in-person learning.
“As we’ve always said, our goal is to keep the District open so we can surround our young people with the caring educators and support services they need – as long as we can do so safely,” said superintendent William R. Hite in a statement.
“District leaders have been meeting regularly with local public health officials to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and we’ve also been closely tracking data to determine COVID’s impact on staff coverage in schools,” he added. “We will continue to do this and make school-by-school decisions based on the latest available data.”
Staff at the remote schools are still expected to report to work in person unless they are self-isolating or quarantining due to COVID testing or exposure, have COVID-like symptoms and are awaiting test results, or have an approved leave. Those staff members may be able to teach virtually, after checking in with school leaders.
Health and safety protocols that have been in place in all district buildings since the start of the school year will continue including mandatory mask wearing for all students and staff, vaccine requirements for staff and student-athletes, enhanced cleaning protocols during the school day and after school, air and surface purifiers in all instructional spaces, weekly COVID-19 testing for employees and on-site testing for students who have COVID-like symptoms during the day and maintaining touchless hand sanitizers stations and school supplies.
“The COVID-19 situation and its impact on our ability to safely staff our schools is fast moving,” said Hite.
“We know that the uncertainties created by this rapidly changing environment are difficult for many families,” he added. “We are grateful for everyone's continued flexibility and understanding.”
District officials remained committed to returning from winter break in person, despite calls from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers to go virtual for a week to ensure COVID mitigation measures were in place before staff and students returned to the school buildings.
In a statement, Councilmember Kendra Brooks urged the District to go fully virtual on the heels of the omicron-variant spike.
“Although Omicron has resulted in a lower rate of hospitalization than other COVID-19 variants, the risk remains high for our school communities, especially those who are immuno-compromised or elderly, and we must proceed with the utmost caution,” Brooks said.
“Many schools being asked to return to in-person learning have been given no evidence that their school environments are any safer or better-equipped than those who will be transitioning to virtual learning,” she added. “That is why I urge the School District of Philadelphia to transition to virtual learning for all schools until adequate safety and health guidelines are in place.”
Below is a list of the remainder Philadelphia schools learning virtually this week:
Academy At Palumbo
Add B. Anderson School
Alexander McClure School
Allen M. Stearne School
Anna B. Day School
Anna L. Lingelbach School
Bache-Martin School
Baldi Middle School
Benjamin B. Comegys School
Benjamin Franklin Elementary School
Benjamin Franklin High School
Cayuga School
Charles W. Henry School
Constitution High School
Cook-Wissahickon School
Crossroads at Hunting Park
E.W. Rhodes Elementary School
Dr. Ethel Allen School
Feltonville Arts & Sciences
Feltonville Intermediate
Fox Chase School
Franklin Learning Center
Gen. George G. Meade School
George Sharswood School
Gilbert Spruance School
Grover Washington Jr. Middle
Hamilton Disston School
Hancock Demonstration School
Henry C. Lea School
Henry W. Lawton School
High School Of The Future
Hon. Luis Munoz-Marin School
Howe Academics Plus School
Hampton Moore School
James G. Blaine School
James Logan School
Jenks Academy Arts & Sciences
John Bartram High School
Joseph Greenberg School
Jules Mastbaum High School
Julia De Burgos Elementary School
Laura H. Carnell School
Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus
Lewis Elkin School
Mayfair School
Middle Years Alternative
Mitchell Elementary School
Morton McMichael School
Murrell Dobbins High School
Overbrook Educational Center
Overbrook Elementary School
Overbrook High School
Paul Robeson High School
Penrose School
Philadelphia Military Academy
Prince Hall School
Randolph Technical High School
Richard Wright School
Robert B. Pollock School
Robert E. Lamberton Elementary
Robert Morris School
Roberto Clemente Middle School
Rowen School
Russell H. Conwell Middle School
Samuel Gompers School
Samuel Pennypacker School
Samuel Powel School
Science Leadership Academy at Beeber
Southwark School
Tanner Duckrey School
Thomas Mifflin School
Thomas G. Morton School
Thomas Holme School
Thomas K. Finletter School
Thomas M. Peirce School
Warren G. Harding Middle School
William D. Kelley School
William H. Loesche School
William H. Ziegler School
William McKinley School
Woodrow Wilson Middle School
