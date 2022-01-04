81 Philly schools move to virtual learning temporarily due to staffing challenges

Eighty-one School District of Philadelphia schools are shifting to virtual learning this week due to the staffing challenges.-Photo by Abdul Sulayman/Tribune Chief Photographer.

 Tribune Photo/Abdul R. Sulayman

School District of Philadelphia officials announced Tuesday that three more schools will temporarily shift to virtual learning for the duration of the week.

Those schools include General Louis Wagner Middle School, Anne Frank School and Northeast Community Propel Academy. 

District officials said the decision was based on "the latest staffing data that was received Tuesday."

Eighty-one district schools has already made the shift to virtual learning this week due to the staffing challenges stemming from the omicron-related COVID-19 spike.

The schools will stay remote through at least Friday, Jan. 7. All other district-run schools will continue with in-person learning. 

“As we’ve always said, our goal is to keep the District open so we can surround our young people with the caring educators and support services they need – as long as we can do so safely,” said superintendent William R. Hite in a statement.

“District leaders have been meeting regularly with local public health officials to monitor the COVID-19 situation, and we’ve also been closely tracking data to determine COVID’s impact on staff coverage in schools,” he added. “We will continue to do this and make school-by-school decisions based on the latest available data.”

Staff at the remote schools are still expected to report to work in person unless they are self-isolating or quarantining due to COVID testing or exposure, have COVID-like symptoms and are awaiting test results, or have an approved leave. Those staff members may be able to teach virtually, after checking in with school leaders.

Health and safety protocols that have been in place in all district buildings since the start of the school year will continue including mandatory mask wearing for all students and staff, vaccine requirements for staff and student-athletes, enhanced cleaning protocols during the school day and after school, air and surface purifiers in all instructional spaces, weekly COVID-19 testing for employees and on-site testing for students who have COVID-like symptoms during the day and maintaining touchless hand sanitizers stations and school supplies.

“The COVID-19 situation and its impact on our ability to safely staff our schools is fast moving,” said Hite.

“We know that the uncertainties created by this rapidly changing environment are difficult for many families,” he added. “We are grateful for everyone's continued flexibility and understanding.”

District officials remained committed to returning from winter break in person, despite calls from the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers to go virtual for a week to ensure COVID mitigation measures were in place before staff and students returned to the school buildings.

In a statement, Councilmember Kendra Brooks urged the District to go fully virtual on the heels of the omicron-variant spike.

“Although Omicron has resulted in a lower rate of hospitalization than other COVID-19 variants, the risk remains high for our school communities, especially those who are immuno-compromised or elderly, and we must proceed with the utmost caution,” Brooks said.

“Many schools being asked to return to in-person learning have been given no evidence that their school environments are any safer or better-equipped than those who will be transitioning to virtual learning,” she added. “That is why I urge the School District of Philadelphia to transition to virtual learning for all schools until adequate safety and health guidelines are in place.”

Below is a list of the remainder Philadelphia schools learning virtually this week: 

Academy At Palumbo

Add B. Anderson School

Alexander McClure School

Allen M. Stearne School

Anna B. Day School

Anna L. Lingelbach School

Bache-Martin School

Baldi Middle School

Benjamin B. Comegys School

Benjamin Franklin Elementary School

Benjamin Franklin High School

Cayuga School

Charles W. Henry School

Constitution High School

Cook-Wissahickon School

Crossroads at Hunting Park

E.W. Rhodes Elementary School

Dr. Ethel Allen School

Feltonville Arts & Sciences

Feltonville Intermediate

Fox Chase School

Franklin Learning Center

Gen. George G. Meade School

George Sharswood School

Gilbert Spruance School

Grover Washington Jr. Middle

Hamilton Disston School

Hancock Demonstration School

Henry C. Lea School

Henry W. Lawton School

High School Of The Future

Hon. Luis Munoz-Marin School

Howe Academics Plus School

Hampton Moore School

James G. Blaine School

James Logan School

Jenks Academy Arts & Sciences

John Bartram High School

Joseph Greenberg School

Jules Mastbaum High School

Julia De Burgos Elementary School

Laura H. Carnell School

Lewis C. Cassidy Academics Plus

Lewis Elkin School

Mayfair School

Middle Years Alternative

Mitchell Elementary School

Morton McMichael School

Murrell Dobbins High School

Overbrook Educational Center

Overbrook Elementary School

Overbrook High School

Paul Robeson High School

Penrose School

Philadelphia Military Academy

Prince Hall School

Randolph Technical High School

Richard Wright School

Robert B. Pollock School

Robert E. Lamberton Elementary

Robert Morris School

Roberto Clemente Middle School

Rowen School

Russell H. Conwell Middle School

Samuel Gompers School

Samuel Pennypacker School

Samuel Powel School

Science Leadership Academy at Beeber

Southwark School

Tanner Duckrey School

Thomas Mifflin School

Thomas G. Morton School

Thomas Holme School

Thomas K. Finletter School

Thomas M. Peirce School

Warren G. Harding Middle School

William D. Kelley School

William H. Loesche School

William H. Ziegler School

William McKinley School

Woodrow Wilson Middle School

215-893-5716; chill@phillytrib.com.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.